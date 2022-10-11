TCU Football: Johnston Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Quentin Johnston had a career-high game last week against the Kansas Jayhawks. The TCU wide receiver had a career-high and team-best 14 receptions in the 38-31 win. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

In addition, Johnston received the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week award for his efforts in the win over Kansas. Quarterback Max Duggan received an honorable mention for the same award this week.

Johnston's career-high 14 receptions, including a 24-yard touchdown with 1:36 to play for the game-winning score, tied for the most by an FBS player this season. His 206 yards receiving were the best by a Big 12 player and sixth-most nationally in 2022.

The 14 receptions were the most by a Horned Frog since Josh Doctson had 18 in a 55-52 win at Texas Tech in 2015. The 206 yards receiving marked the highest total at TCU since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016.

A junior from Temple, Texas, Johnston posted the sixth 100-yard receiving game and first 200-yard effort of his career. Johnston was named to several preseason watch lists, including:

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.