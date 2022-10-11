Skip to main content
TCU Football: Johnston Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Football: Johnston Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

The Horned Frogs wide receiver had a career-high 14 receptions for 206 yards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Quentin Johnston had a career-high game last week against the Kansas Jayhawks. The TCU wide receiver had a career-high and team-best 14 receptions in the 38-31 win. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

In addition, Johnston received the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week award for his efforts in the win over Kansas. Quarterback Max Duggan received an honorable mention for the same award this week. 

Johnston's career-high 14 receptions, including a 24-yard touchdown with 1:36 to play for the game-winning score, tied for the most by an FBS player this season. His 206 yards receiving were the best by a Big 12 player and sixth-most nationally in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 14 receptions were the most by a Horned Frog since Josh Doctson had 18 in a 55-52 win at Texas Tech in 2015. The 206 yards receiving marked the highest total at TCU since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016.

A junior from Temple, Texas, Johnston posted the sixth 100-yard receiving game and first 200-yard effort of his career. Johnston was named to several preseason watch lists, including:

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives forward against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 7 Matchups and Predictions

By Barry Lewis
Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

TCU Football: The Killer (Of Opposing Quarterbacks) Frogs

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_17441060
Football

Projecting Matchups For Every 2022-23 Big 12 Bowl Game

By Brett Gibbons
TCU football week 4
Podcast

LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 177: Still A Lot Of Work To Do

By Tyler Brown
Quentin Johnston against the Kansas Jayhawks on October 8, 2022
Football

Football Poll Watching: Week 7: Frogs Move Up to No. 13

By Barry Lewis
Oct 7, 2017; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

SI Dialogues: The Soothsayer

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_19201541
Football

TCU Football Week 7 Opponent Lookahead: Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Brett Gibbons
Senior Day
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs victorious on Senior Day

By Ian Napetian