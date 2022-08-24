ICYMI: AP Releases 2022 College Football Preseason All-America Team

On Monday, the Associated Press released their annual preseason college football All American teams. To no one's surprise, the list was dominated by Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes players, particularly on offense.

In total, players from 33 different schools landed on the first and second teams. 16 players represent the SEC while 12 were from the Big Ten. Seven players are from the ACC, five are from the Pac-12, and four are from the Big 12. There are no true Group of Five representatives, but Andre Carter II from Army landed on the second team.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas

RB: TreyVeon Henderson, Ohio State

WR: Jordan Addison, USC

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

OL: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC

OL: Caleb Chandler, Louisville

OL: Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

APB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

K: Jake Moody, Michigan

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DL: Bryan Bresee, Clemson

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Riley Moss, Iowa

P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

RB: Sean Tucker, Syracuse

WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

WR: Josh Downs, UNC

WR: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame.

OL: Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL: Dawand Jones, Ohio State.

OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Emil Ekiyor, Alabama.

OL: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

APB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson

DL: Nolan Smith, Georgia

DL: Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

DL: Siaki Ika, Baylor

LB: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

LB: Andre Carter II, Army

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Clark Phillips III, Utah

DB: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB: Jammie Robinson, Florida State

P: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.