ICYMI: AP Releases 2022 College Football Preseason All-America Team

On Monday, the Associated Press released their annual preseason college football All American teams. To no one's surprise, the list was dominated by Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes players, particularly on offense.
In total, players from 33 different schools landed on the first and second teams. 16 players represent the SEC while 12 were from the Big Ten. Seven players are from the ACC, five are from the Pac-12, and four are from the Big 12. There are no true Group of Five representatives, but Andre Carter II from Army landed on the second team.
2022 College Football AP Preseason All America Team
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas
RB: TreyVeon Henderson, Ohio State
WR: Jordan Addison, USC
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
OL: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC
OL: Caleb Chandler, Louisville
OL: Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
APB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
K: Jake Moody, Michigan
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DL: Bryan Bresee, Clemson
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Noah Sewell, Oregon
LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Riley Moss, Iowa
P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RB: Sean Tucker, Syracuse
WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas
WR: Josh Downs, UNC
WR: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame.
OL: Connor Galvin, Baylor
OL: Dawand Jones, Ohio State.
OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL: Emil Ekiyor, Alabama.
OL: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
APB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson
DL: Nolan Smith, Georgia
DL: Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
DL: Siaki Ika, Baylor
LB: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
LB: Andre Carter II, Army
LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB: Clark Phillips III, Utah
DB: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Jammie Robinson, Florida State
P: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona
