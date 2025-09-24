Arizona State Awaits No. 24 TCU in the Desert
Big 12 Conference play has finally arrived and with it comes No, 24 TCU’s toughest test of the season.
Arizona State, the defending Big 12 champion, returns an All-Big 12 honoree at quarterback and a preseason all-American wide receiver alongside the conference’s fourth-best rushing defense.
“They're a physical football team,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said at his weekly press conference. “You can tell that's part of what they're culture's built on, is guys playing hard and guys playing together and playing physical. And you can tell that they're heavily invested.”
Last season, Arizona State head coach Kenny DIllingham orchestrated one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football. A year after going 3-9, the Sun Devils posted an 11-2 record, won the Big 12 and nearly beat Texas in the College Football Playoffs.
The Sun Devils (3-1) lack the element of surprise this season, but should still contend for a conference title. The Horned Frogs (3-0) have similar expectations, which puts even more weight on Friday’s game in Tempe.
“Every week's a big week, but obviously it's the first week of conference play,” TCU quarterback Josh Hoover said. “And our goal is to be in that Big 12 championship game. And, so, each and every conference game is super important, and we all understand that.”
Arizona State (3-1) has already jumped out to a 1-0 start in conference play with a win over Baylor last week. A 24-20 nonconference loss at Mississippi State is the only blemish on the record.
On offense, Arizona State’s top skill player is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Tyson leads the Big 12 in touchdowns (5) and yards per catch (7.8).
Dykes called Tyson “arguably the top receiver in the country,” and noted “his biggest strength is what he can do after the catch.”
Quarterback Sam Leavitt has seemingly taken a step back after earning Big 12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year honors last season. Through four games, Leavitt has thrown just six touchdowns compared with three interceptions and ranks 13th in the Big 12 in completion rate (61%) and passing yards per game (187).
With Tyson as Leavitt’s main target, though, the passing game could take off at any moment.
Leavitt remains dangerous as a dual-threat quarterback, posting nearly 55 rushing yards per game. Dykes related Leavitt’s running ability to another dual-threat quarterback TCU has faced this season, SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. Both quarterbacks utilize the run game differently, presenting unique problems for opposing defenses.
“Last week, SMU's quarterback was more of a run around to throw; this quarterback is more of a runner,” Dykes said. “He wants to run, and he does. He's very effective. He's very fast, he's very elusive, and he does a good job getting down before you get a chance to tackle him.”
The Horned Frogs limited Jennings to 13 yards on five carries last Saturday and will need a similar effort on Friday to slow down the Sun Devils. Combined with running backs Raleek Brown and Kayne Udoh, the Sun Devils boast a top-25 rushing attack (219 yards per game).
On defense, the Sun Devils allow less than 100 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry.
With TCU running back Kevorian Barnes listed as “questionable” on Tuesday night’s injury report, Trent Battle and Jeremy Payne will likely be tasked with breaking through that stiff defense.
The Horned Frogs could find success in the passing game against a Sun Devil defense allowing nearly 240 yards per game.
“They play hard, they're disciplined,” Hoover said. “They tackle well and they run the football and they're good in the secondary, too. So, it's going to be a challenge and we're excited about it.”
Arizona State and TCU will kick off at 8 p.m central time on Friday. The game will be televised on FOX.
Below are a few more highlights from the press conference.
The Hoover Heisman Conversation Starts Simmering
After throwing for 1,000 yards in three games and ranking top 10 nationally in passer rating (180.9) and touchdown passes (11), Hoover has quietly played his way into the Heisman trophy conversation.
He's on many Heisman top 10-lists, but might need a breakout season to truly become a Heisman contender.
While that might sound like a lot to ask of Hoover, just look at former TCU quarterback Max Duggan as an example. Duggan finished second in the 2022 Heisman voting only after the team recorded a 12-0 regular season, reached the Big 12 title game and earned College Football Playoff berth. He also received numerous individual awards, including All-American honors, and etched his name in the TCU record books along the way.
“If you're not one of the favorites early on, man, it's hard to get in the mix,” Dykes said, “Now, Max did it, and finished second and really in a close fashion to [USC’s] Caleb Williams. But, I'm not really sure he was able to overcome a lot of that preseason hype.”
Subjective criteria like preseason rankings and playing for a national brand - ex. Notre Dame, Texas or Ohio State - gives certain players a big advantage before the season even starts. Large alumni bases also help embed players into the national conversation.
“Media is a business and it's about selling things and it's about viewership,” Dykes said. “And, so, you're going to cater to the people that bring the most viewers. That's just the way it is.”
Hoover is positioned to move up the Heisman favorite list, but, in order to do that, the Horned Frogs must maintain this fast start. If history is any indication, reaching the Big 12 title game is a minimum requirement along with an invitation to the postseason.
Hoover understands the history behind the award and what winning it would mean, but his focus remains on the daily grind. With that mindset, Hoover will give himself and TCU the best possible chance to make noise on the national stage.
“Obviously that's a prestigious award, but for me, it's all about winning games and doing my job,” Hoover said. “I've got a job to do each and every weekend, and I'm going to prepare, do my best to be the best I can for TCU, be the best I can for our offense, and whatever comes of us having success and all those awards, stuff like that, that's great.”
Dykes Discusses Lack of Replay Review on Eric McAlister’s Catch Versus SMU
The lack of an in-stadium, replay review on what looked like a touchdown catch by TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister against SMU has been a hot topic among TCU fans. Dykes took a few minutes to explain his thoughts on what happened and why there was no in-stadium review.
The question asked was “Obviously, can't do anything about it now, but is that something that you would like to maybe address in the off season with the league to try to avoid that kind of scenario?”