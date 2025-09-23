Frogs' Receiver Earns Two National Player of the Week Awards
The awards for Eric McAlister keep rolling in as the Horned Frogs’ receiver was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week and the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.
McAlister turned in a historic performance against SMU on Saturday, hauling in eight catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns. His 254 receiving yards are the second most in a single game in program history. He becomes just the seventh player in Big 12 history to achieve 250 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award began in 2012 and “recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity.”
Alternatively, McAlister becomes the 12th Horned Frog to be named the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s National Player of the Week (offensive or defensive). The 6-foot-4 receiver is the first Horned Frogs to earn the award since Max Duggan in 2022. Other Horned Frogs to have won the award include Cory Rodgers (2005), Jerry Hughes (2008), Andy Dalton (2010), Casey Pachall (2011), Sam Carter (2013), Trevone Boykin (2014), Josh Doctson (2015), Ty Summers (2015), Darius Anderson (2017), and Matt Boesen (2017).
Following Saturday’s game, McAlister said, “It’s a blessing. It shows the hard work I put in just to get here… It’s just something I’ve worked for for a long time.”
The first two weeks of the season for McAlister were uncharacteristic, as he only caught five passes for 66 total yards. But he is now first in the conference, averaging 106.7 yards per game, second with 320 receiving yards, and tied-fourth with four touchdowns. He also has the fifth-longest catch of any Big 12 receiver–a 70-yard touchdown against the Mustangs.
What’s Next?
While McAlister outperformed the nation this past weekend, the expectations and standards remain just as high. His performance will only further motivate the other receivers in the Frogs’ receiving room, such as Jordan Dwyer, DJ Rogers, and Joseph Manjack IV.
The Frogs have a deep core when it comes to their aerial threat, and they will have to be on full display as TCU looks to remain undefeated heading into a road game against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). Kick off is slated for 8:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Sep. 26. The game will be televised on FOX.