Big 12 Football Championship: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor - Depth charts

Championship Week is upon us. You have the Cowboys of Oklahoma State facing off against the Bears of Baylor. All of TCU wants to put this season behind them. Baylor and Oklahoma State proved themselves this year to be the top two teams in the Big 12. They both have fast, well-executed, and dynamic offenses. They both also have good leadership on their defenses. Although Baylor lost to Oklahoma State early on, it wasn't by much. Oklahoma State only won by 10 points. So, this will be a good rematch. So really, if Baylor wins, that makes TCU Big 12 Champions because TCU beat Baylor this year. Unpopular opinion, I know. Sorry, not sorry!
The game is held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, December 4, at 11:00 a.m.
Here is the Depth Chart for Oklahoma State's offense, defense, and special teams:
OSU Offense
QB: Spencer Sanders, Shane Illingworth
RB: Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson
WR (Z): Tay Martin, Cale Cabbiness
WR (Y): Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson
WR (H): Rashod Owens OR Blaine Green
WR (X): Bryson Green OR Jaden Bray
LT: Cole Birmingham, Caleb Etienne OR Taylor Miterko
LG: Josh Sills, Tyrese Williams
C: Danny Godlevske, Joe Michalski
RG: Hunter Woodward, Hunter Anthony
RT: Jake Springfield OR Preston Wilson
OSU Defense
DE: Brock Martin OR Collin Oliver, Ben Kopenski
DE: Tyler Lacy, Kody Walterscheid OR Nathan Latu
DT: Brendon Evers OR Jayden Jernigan
DT: Israel Antwine, Sione Asi OR Samuela Tuihalamaka
LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Kamyrn Farrar
LB: Devin Harper, Mason Cobb OR Lamont Bishop
CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jabbar Muhammad
CB: Christian Holmes, Korie Black
S: Tanner McCalister, Thomas Harper
S: Jason Taylor II, Sean Michael Flanagan
S: Kobly Harvell-Peel, Trey Rucker
OSU Special Teams
P: Tom Hutton, Tanner Brown
K: Tanner Brown, Alex Hale
KO: Tanner Brown OR Brady Pohl
LS: Matt Hembrough, Zeke Zaragoza
H: Tom Hutton, Brady Pohl
KR: Brennan Presley OR Dominic Richardson OR Zach Middleton OR Jaylen Warren
PR: Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson
Here is the Depth Chart for Baylor's offense, defense, and special teams:
Baylor Offense
QB: Gerry Bohanon, Blake Shapen
WR: Tyquan Thornton, Jackson Gleeson
WR: RJ Sneed, Hal Presley
WR: Josh Fleeks, Monaray Baldwin
LT: Connor Galvin, Elijah Ellis
LG: Khalil Keith, Micah Mazzccua
C: Xavier Newman-Johnson, Jacob Gall
RG: Grant Miller or Johncarlo Valentin
RT: Gavin Byers or Khalil Keith
TE: Ben Sims or Drake Dabney or Gavin Yates or Jackson Shupp
RB: Trestan Ebner or Abram Smith or Taye McWilliams or Craig Williams
Baylor Defense
DE: Cole Maxwell, TJ Franklin
NT: Siaki Ika, Chidi Ogbonnaya
DT: Brayden Utley, Gabe Hall
JACK: Ashton Logan, Matt Jones, Garmon Randolph
WILL: Terrel Bernard, Will Williams
MIKE: Dillon Doyle, Matt Jones
STAR: Jalen Pitre, AJ McCarty, Lorando Johnson
S: Christian Morgan, Devin Neal
CB: Kalon Barnes, Zeke Brown, Al Walcott
CB: Raleigh Texada, AJ McCarty
S: JT Woods, AJ McCarty, Al Walcott
Baylor Special Teams
FG: Isaiah Hankins, John Mayers, Noah Rauschenberg
K: Noah Rauschenberg , John Mayers
P: Issac Power, Noah Rauschenberg
S: Thor Rodoni, Gunnar Royer
KR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks
PR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks
