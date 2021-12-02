Big 12 Football Championship: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor - Depth charts

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    The depth charts for the Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington have been released.
    © Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

    Championship Week is upon us. You have the Cowboys of Oklahoma State facing off against the Bears of Baylor. All of TCU wants to put this season behind them. Baylor and Oklahoma State proved themselves this year to be the top two teams in the Big 12. They both have fast, well-executed, and dynamic offenses. They both also have good leadership on their defenses. Although Baylor lost to Oklahoma State early on, it wasn't by much. Oklahoma State only won by 10 points. So, this will be a good rematch. So really, if Baylor wins, that makes TCU Big 12 Champions because TCU beat Baylor this year. Unpopular opinion, I know. Sorry, not sorry! 

    The game is held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, December 4, at 11:00 a.m. 

    Here is the Depth Chart for Oklahoma State's  offense, defense, and special teams:

    OSU Offense

    QB: Spencer Sanders, Shane Illingworth

    RB: Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson

    WR (Z): Tay Martin, Cale Cabbiness

    WR (Y): Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson

    WR (H): Rashod Owens OR Blaine Green

    WR (X): Bryson Green OR Jaden Bray

    LT: Cole Birmingham, Caleb Etienne OR Taylor Miterko

    LG: Josh Sills, Tyrese Williams

    C: Danny Godlevske, Joe Michalski

    RG: Hunter Woodward, Hunter Anthony

    RT: Jake Springfield OR Preston Wilson

    OSU Defense

    DE: Brock Martin OR Collin Oliver, Ben Kopenski

    DE: Tyler Lacy, Kody Walterscheid OR Nathan Latu

    DT: Brendon Evers OR Jayden Jernigan

    DT: Israel Antwine, Sione Asi OR Samuela Tuihalamaka

    LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Kamyrn Farrar

    LB: Devin Harper, Mason Cobb OR Lamont Bishop

    CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jabbar Muhammad

    CB: Christian Holmes, Korie Black

    S: Tanner McCalister, Thomas Harper

    S: Jason Taylor II, Sean Michael Flanagan

    S: Kobly Harvell-Peel, Trey Rucker

    OSU Special Teams

    P: Tom Hutton, Tanner Brown

    K: Tanner Brown, Alex Hale

    KO: Tanner Brown OR Brady Pohl

    LS: Matt Hembrough, Zeke Zaragoza

    H: Tom Hutton, Brady Pohl

    KR: Brennan Presley OR Dominic Richardson OR Zach Middleton OR Jaylen Warren

    PR: Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson

    Here is the Depth Chart for Baylor's offense, defense, and special teams:

    Baylor Offense

    QB: Gerry Bohanon, Blake Shapen

    WR: Tyquan Thornton, Jackson Gleeson

    WR: RJ Sneed, Hal Presley

    WR: Josh Fleeks, Monaray Baldwin

    LT: Connor Galvin, Elijah Ellis

    LG: Khalil Keith, Micah Mazzccua

    C: Xavier Newman-Johnson, Jacob Gall

    RG: Grant Miller or Johncarlo Valentin

    RT: Gavin Byers or Khalil Keith

    TE: Ben Sims or Drake Dabney or Gavin Yates or Jackson Shupp

    RB: Trestan Ebner or Abram Smith or Taye McWilliams or Craig Williams

    Baylor Defense

    DE: Cole Maxwell, TJ Franklin

    NT: Siaki Ika, Chidi Ogbonnaya

    DT: Brayden Utley, Gabe Hall

    JACK: Ashton Logan, Matt Jones, Garmon Randolph

    WILL: Terrel Bernard, Will Williams

    MIKE: Dillon Doyle, Matt Jones

    STAR: Jalen Pitre, AJ McCarty, Lorando Johnson

    S: Christian Morgan, Devin Neal

    CB: Kalon Barnes, Zeke Brown, Al Walcott

    CB: Raleigh Texada, AJ McCarty

    S: JT Woods, AJ McCarty, Al Walcott

    Baylor Special Teams

    FG: Isaiah Hankins, John Mayers, Noah Rauschenberg

    K: Noah Rauschenberg , John Mayers

    P: Issac Power, Noah Rauschenberg

    S: Thor Rodoni, Gunnar Royer

    KR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks

    PR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks

