Big 12 Championship Game Lookahead: TCU Vs. Kansas State

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) face the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 7-2) in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. A victory in this game nearly assures TCU a spot in the College Football Playoff. K-State is most likely bound for the Sugar Bowl regardless of Saturday's result.

If you missed our lookahead for Kansas State earlier in the season, you can find it here. There, you'll find series history and more information.

Kansas State Big 12 Championship History

The Wildcats last won a share of the Big 12 championship in 2012, in between the conference playing championship games. Under QB Collin Klein (now the offensive coordinator), K-State won 11 games and found themselves in the Fiesta Bowl. They lost to Chip Kelly's supersonic Oregon team 35-17.

Kansas State last played in a Big 12 Championship Game in 2003. They upended No. 1 Oklahoma in a shocking game, 35-7, to win their 11th game of the season. They also ended up in the Fiesta Bowl, where they lost to Ohio State, 35-28.

They also appeared in the 2000 and 1998 Big 12 Championship games, falling to No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas A&M, respectively. Kansas State climbed to second in the country in 1998.

TCU Big 12 Championship History

Since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, their championship history is a bit scant. The Horned Frogs won the conference in the famed 2014, splitting the title with arch-rival Baylor. That 2014 TCU team thumped Ole Miss 42-3 in the Peach Bowl– a resounding answer to being omitted from the first-ever College Football Playoff.

TCU last played in the Big 12 Championship in 2017, where they were beaten by eventual-semifinalist Oklahoma, led by Heisman winner Baker Mayfield.

2022 marks the second time TCU will play in the conference title game.

Kansas State Players To Note

Last time out, we talked about Adrian Martinez, Deuce Vaughn, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Martinez missed most of the Week 8 game against TCU and exited the game three weeks ago against Baylor. Per the team ahead of their regular season finale against Kansas, Martinez was "getting healthier." His status for Saturday, however, is in question.

In his place steps Will Howard. TCU fans got an eyeful of what Howard is capable of, as the junior threw for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In five games this season, Howard has 13 TD passes to just two interceptions and two more scores on the ground. He's been a rejuvenating X-Factor for this offense and a key piece that's propelled the Wildcats to Arlington.

Vaughn– their stellar running back– is up over 1,200 rushing yards on the season, but just 10 total TDs (a serious decline from 22 last season). He took just 12 carries for 83 yards against the Frogs in Week 8, 47 of which came on one rush, but he was overall limited due to an injury.

"King Felix," as Anudike-Uzomah is known, was also dealing with injuries in the Week 8 loss.

Sizing Up The Wildcats Again

Both teams are in much different situations than they were in their first meeting. Kansas State was in a battle for the Big 12 Championship up through the end of last week before notching their place at the table with a win over Kansas.

It's clear the Wildcats are comfortable riding Howard in this game if Martinez can't go. After all, it was backup QB Blake Shapen that led Baylor to a Big 12 title last year in a very similar scenario.

Kansas State completed a very balanced season on both offense and defense. Their offense ranks 22nd in points per drive while defense is 28th in the same metric. Just like TCU witnessed in Week 8, K-State is capable of scoring in flashes (they hung 21 on the Frogs in the second quarter alone) but also in elongated drives and with chunk plays.

Vaughn is much healthier this go-around while Quentin Johnston is dealing with an injury and sat out Week 12.

TCU was able to run Kendre Miller in their Week 8 win for over 150 yards on the ground and two scores. They'll be able to run the ball again, but expect Kansas State to be a bit more buttoned up in that department.

Outside of one flash-fry quarter, TCU took care of Kansas State in their last matchup. There's not much reason to believe they can't again in a conference title game in their own backyard.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 9-3 (7-2 in the Big 12)

Coach: Chris Kleimann (4th year, 29-19 record at K-State)

Previous Outcome: W, 47-27 vs. Kansas

Scoring Offense: 33.4 points per game (34th)

Scoring Defense: 19.4 points allowed per game (15th)

Kansas State 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 South Dakota (FCS) W, 34-0 Sept. 10 Missouri W, 40-12 Sept. 17 Tulane L, 17-10 Sept. 24 at Oklahoma W, 41-34 Oct. 1 Texas Tech W, 37-28 Oct. 8 at Iowa State W, 10-9 Oct. 15 BYE Oct. 22 at TCU L, 38-28 Oct. 29 Oklahoma State W, 48-0 Nov. 5 Texas L, 34-27 Nov. 12 at Baylor W, 31-3 Nov. 19 at West Virginia W, 48-31 Nov. 26 Kansas W, 47-27

Big 12 Championship Game Info

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 4, 11:00 a.m. CT Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) TV: ABC

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.