Big 12 College Football Team Preview 2024: Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Big 12 was in the process of being left behind. So, commissioner Brett Yormark thought outside the box to keep the league both competitive and modern. No program embodies the strategy of outside-the-box thinking to stay competitive than Texas Tech. From Mike Leach's air raid to quirky traditions, Texas Tech does things differently.
The Red Raiders built a reputation for muddying the waters and springing opportune upsets (see: Texas in 2022 and Kansas in 2023). In the new-look Big 12, Texas Tech must yet again adapt and think outside the box. Tech hit the recruiting trail hard, landing both terrific recruiting and transfer hauls. The core of the team returns in 2024, as well.
Can Texas Tech be a dangerous team in the Big 12 while flying under the radar?
Texas Tech Red Raiders Football History
Historically a middle-of-the-pack team, Texas Tech has had its years. Multiple coaches have found serious success in Lubbock, including DeWitt Weaver (1951-60), Jim Carlen (1970-74), and, of course, Mike Leach (2000-09). Leach made a historic run, never missing a bowl game at Tech and leading the 2008 Red Raiders to an 11-2 finish and Cotton Bowl appearance. After his first two years in town, Leach never failed to win fewer than eight games, giving Tech its most consistency in program history.
That's also when Tech adopted the Air Raid and never looked back. Under Leach, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Wells, and now Joey McGuire, offense has been the name of the game. The offense soared to new heights – even if the defense didn't keep up its bargain, leading to a 66-59 final score and over 1,700 yards of total offense against Oklahoma in 2016 – producing serious NFL talent like Michael Crabtree, Danny Amendola, Wes Welker, and Patrick Mahomes.
Tech plays its 100th season this year. The team boasts 11 conference titles between the Border Conference, Southwest Conference, and Big 12.
2023: In The Face Of Adversity
The 2023 season was bizarre for Texas Tech. In Week 1, the Red Raiders lost an overtime thriller at Wyoming. In Week 2, they almost upset Oregon, one of the most efficient teams in the nation. Tech dropped a game at BYU, but also upset ranked Kansas. To finish the season, the Red Raiders were trounced by Texas, 57-7.
Once again, Tech had to deal with injuries to the QB room. Tyler Shough started the first four games before breaking his leg against West Virginia and backup Behren Morton dealt with nagging shoulder injuries. Third-stringer Jake Strong started a few games, but was visibly not ready for FBS football, throwing just two interceptions and six picks on 65 attempts.
The brightest spot from this team was RB Tahj Brooks, who rushed for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. Tech played in six one-score games, going 3-3 in them (all three wins came in the final four games). It was a rollercoaster of a season that did conclude with an Independence Bowl win over Cal to finish 7-6.
Texas Tech Red Raiders Offense Preview
According to spring reports, Morton spend the offseason rehabbing his shoulder and is close to being 100%. But quarterback history and health are not synonymous in recent years at Tech. Since Nic Shimonek started all 13 games in 2017, no QB has started every game in a season. Morton, who has twice dealt with injury – and whose shoulder injury is recurring – looks to buck that trend. In games which he did play, Morton was solid but not breathtaking, throwing for 1,757 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight picks (62.1% completion).
Brooks also returns for his senior season. The All-Big 12 selection runs behind an offensive line that returns mostly intact and with a couple key upgrades: Vinny Sciury (Toledo) and Sterling Porcher (Middle Tennessee). The unit returns 125 starts, a strong number, but it's a unit of concern for this offense overall.
The excitement really stems from the receiving corps this year. Though completely rebuilt, the WR room brought in a ton of talent, including Washington State leading receiver Josh Kelly (923 yards) and Florida's Caleb Douglas (hurt last year). Tech landed five-star recruit Micah Hudson, the highest-rated recruit in program history. Arizona State TE Jalin Conyers figures to be an impact player from Day 1, as well.
Under coordinator Zach Kittley, Texas Tech always threatens to be a top-tier offense. With a revamped receiving room and (hopefully) a healthy QB, Tech could lead the Big 12 in scoring this year.
Texas Tech Red Raiders Defense Preview
Despite not being known as a defensive juggernaut, Texas Tech has put some talent into the NFL recently. Only four starters from a unit that finished a respectable 53rd in points per drive (PPD) allowed return. However, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez also returns after missing a majority of last year due to injury. He runs alongside Freshman All-American Ben Roberts (107 tackles last year) in what should be one of the best linebacking units in the league.
Tim DeRuyter managed to upkeep production last year despite the loss of Rodriguez. With roster turnover looming, Tech hit the portal to fill gaps. Rice transfer De'Braylon Carroll was one of the more highly-sought defensive linemen available. Safety C.J. Baskerville recorded the second-most tackles on Tech's defense a year ago (78) after transferring in from San Diego State.
Outside of the 57-point beatdown this unit took in Week 13, it played exceptionally well in Big 12 play. Just three teams scored 28+ and one other (Kansas State) scored more than 28; Tech went 2-2 in games which it allowed 28+ points, with wins over Houston and TCU. Without Texas on the slate this year, Tech could produce one of the quieter but excellent defenses in the Big 12.
However, there is a lot of new on this side of the ball. As DeRuyter continues to install his scheme, the new faces will have to quickly adapt for Tech to improve upon 2023's defensive output.
Best Case Scenario For Texas Tech
By the time Texas Tech visits TCU in Week 9, the Red Raiders could very well be 6-1. They handle Abilene Christian and North Texas in non-league play, but do take a tricky road trip to Washington State (see: Wyoming 2023 for why that might be a bad idea). Big 12 play opens up with Arizona State, Cincinnati, and Baylor at home, with a trip to Arizona and a bye week sandwiched in there.
Once Week 9 hits, things ramp up quite a bit. Conservatively, the Red Raiders could be favored in seven games, and in as many as eight or nine. Of course, being favored doesn't equate to an automatic win, but it does set an expectation for a win ballpark. Spring an upset on Arizona or TCU – both coming off a game at Utah that could very well beat the teams up – and Tech is looking at a 9-3 potential.
Brooks should see lighter boxes this year, a benefit of teams needing to allocate more resources to a stud receivers room. Getting Brooks going sets up a nice engine for this offense to spread the ball around and score lots and lots of points.
Defensively, should the new faces stick, Tech could be a legitimately dangerous team. It avoids both favorites in the conference, Kansas State and Utah, and doesn't play Kansas or UCF. The schedule sets up beautifully for a season filled with plenty of victories.
Worst Case Scenario For Texas Tech
The schedule after Week 9 is where the wheels could fall off. A rivalry game at TCU is followed by another road date at Iowa State and a home game with Colorado – both times, Tech is at a rest disadvantage as its opponents both come off bye weeks. After a Week 12 bye, Tech visits Oklahoma State (also off a bye) and hosts West Virginia in the season finale.
Should the Red Raiders enter Fort Worth at 6-1, they could still realistically finish 7-5. And 6-1 is far from a guarantee, as Pullman is notoriously a tricky place to play (like Laramie, Wyo.). In a four-week stretch between Weeks 8-11, Tech plays three opponents coming off their bye week. Ouch.
The other serious concern comes at Morton's ability to stay healthy. Not just has he dealt with recurring shoulder issues, but most Tech QBs have faced some sort of unfortunate injury throughout the last six seasons. D-II (now FCS) West Georgia transfer Cameran Brown is an interesting wild card as the backup, but McGuire likely doesn't want to exercise his startability this year.
Missing out on a bowl game is pretty unlikely this year. But a 6-6 campaign from McGuire isn't a step forward and likely doesn't instill confidence from the athletic department moving forward. We've seen Tech be quick-triggered on pulling the plug on a coach, although firing McGuire this season would be a pretty shocking move.
2024 Texas Tech Red Raiders Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 31
Abilene Christian (FCS)
Sept. 7
at Washington State
Sept. 14
North Texas
Sept. 21
Arizona State
Sept. 28
Cincinnati
Oct. 5
at Arizona
Oct. 12
BYE
Oct. 19
Baylor
Oct. 26
at TCU
Nov. 2
at Iowa State
Nov. 9
Colorado
Nov. 16
BYE
Nov. 23
at Oklahoma State
Nov. 30
West Virginia
