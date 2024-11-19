Big 12 Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Dave Aranda's Incredible Turnaround at Baylor
Week 12 in the Big 12 brought even more chaos and pivotal results. Contenders fell, underdogs triumphed, and some head coaches gained much-needed breathing room. Here’s an updated look at the Hot Seat Index for the Big 12 head coaches after Week 12.
Scorching: Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)
Gundy remains alone in the scorching section as Oklahoma State’s nightmare season continues. Even after a bye week, the Cowboys' 3-7 record and seven-game losing streak keep Gundy’s seat at its boiling point. His only safety comes from the fact that he is the face of the Cowboys program and has been since 2005.
Hot: Gus Malzahn (UCF)
Malzahn is alone in the hot section after a bye week. UCF must win both remaining games to make a bowl, and the Knights’ inconsistency leaves little room for error. His seat remains hot unless he can close the year strong.
Warm: Dave Aranda (Baylor), Brent Brennan (Arizona), Sonny Dykes (TCU), Lance Leipold (Kansas)
Aranda’s seat has cooled dramatically from where it was earlier in the season. Baylor is 6-4 after a critical 49–35 victory over West Virginia. The Bears have now won four straight games and are one of the best turnaround stories in college football this season.
Brennan cools off a bit after a convincing 27–3 win over Houston. Arizona is still just 4-6, but has a chance to make a bowl if they can defeat TCU and Arizona State to end the season.
Dykes maintains momentum through TCU’s bye week after a dominant victory over Oklahoma State. If TCU can beat Arizona and Cincinnati to end the season, confidence will be restored in Dykes' ability to lead the program going forward.
Leipold’s Jayhawks pulled off a stunning 17–13 upset over undefeated BYU. At 4-6, Kansas is unlikely to make a bowl with Colorado on their schedule still, but this win is a massive morale boost. Leipold’s ability to deliver big upsets continues to overshadow the struggles of this season.
Room Temperature: Willie Fritz (Houston), Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati), Neal Brown (West Virginia)
Fritz and Houston fall to 4–6 after a 27–3 loss to Arizona. The Cougars’ bowl hopes are now slim, but Fritz’s future is safe for now as the program still adjusts to the Big 12 in his first season.
Satterfield’s Bearcats drop to 5-5 after a 34–17 loss to Iowa State. The pressure to make a bowl is mounting, and Satterfield’s seat could heat up soon if he misses out on one.
Brown and West Virginia’s momentum take a hit after a 49–35 loss to Baylor. While bowl eligibility is still within reach, Brown must quickly regroup his team to win one of their final two games.
Ice Cold: Kalani Sitake (BYU), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Kyle Whittingham (Utah), Joey McGuire (Texas Tech), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Deion Sanders (Colorado), Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State)
Sitake and BYU’s undefeated season ended with a 17–13 loss to Kansas. Despite the setback, Sitake’s accomplishments this season keep his seat ice cold. The Cougars also still have a great chance to reach the College Football Playoff. However, their only path is now likely winning the Big 12.
Campbell and Iowa State got a 34–17 win over Cincinnati. The Cyclones are now 8-2, further cementing Campbell’s strong season.
Whittingham and Utah’s woes continue after a 49–24 loss to Colorado. Even at 4-6, Whittingham’s job remains safe due to his legacy at Utah, but this season has been very disappointing.
McGuire and Texas Tech were on a bye this week, while Klieman and Kansas State’s 24–14 loss to Arizona State drops them to 7-3.
Sanders and Colorado dominated Utah 49–24, improving to 8-2 and solidifying one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football. Colorado is firmly in Big 12 title contention, and Sanders’ job couldn’t be safer.
The Big 12 Head Coach Hot Seat Index will continue to evolve with each week’s results. Stay tuned to see whose seat cools or heats up as the season nears its conclusion.
