Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 4
With most teams having three games behind them, we are beginning to get a clearer picture of which teams may end up at the top of the conference standings and perhaps which teams will end up at the bottom of those standings. However, the middle of the pack seems to be a jumbled mess, at least at the moment.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
· TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
· Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
· One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 4
With that, here are our Week 4 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group sports journalists plus fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? Most of our voters placed Utah, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State in the top three, but varied on which team was in which place. In fact, the difference between Utah (No. 1) and Kansas State (No. 2) is one point.
Texas Tech was the biggest mover this week, jumping up four spots after its dismantling of North Texas last week. Kansas and West Virginia both dropped three spots.
16. Houston (1-2, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Rice (1-2) 33-7
This Week: at Cincinnati (2-1)
15. Cincinnati (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Miami (OH) (0-2) 27-16
This Week: vs. Houston (1-2)
14. West Virginia (1-2, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost to Pitt (3-0) 34-38
This Week: vs. Kansas (1-2)
13. Colorado (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Colorado State (1-2) 28-9
This Week: vs. Baylor (2-1)
12. Kansas (1-2, 0-0))
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Last Week: Lost to UNLV (3-0) 23-20
This Week: at West Virginia (1-2)
11. Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat North Texas (2-1) 66-21
This Week: vs. Arizona State (3-0)
10. Baylor (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Air Force (1-2) 31-3
This Week: at Colorado (2-1)
9. BYU (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Wyoming (0-3) 34-14
This Week: vs. #13 Kansas State (3-0)
8. TCU (2-1, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost to UCF (3-0), 34-35
This Week: at SMU (2-1)
7. Arizona (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State (3-0) 7-31*
This Week: Bye Week
6. Arizona State (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Texas State (2-1) 31-28
This Week: at Texas Tech (2-1)
5. UCF (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat TCU (2-1) 35-34
This Week: Bye Week
4. #20 Iowa State (2-0, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Arkansas State (2-1)
3. #14 Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Tulsa (1-2) 45-10
This Week: vs. #12 Utah (3-0)
2. #13 Kansas State (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Arizona (2-1) 31-7*
This Week: at BYU (3-0)
1. #12 Utah (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat Utah State (1-2) 38-21
This Week: at #14 Oklahoma State (3-0)
*Arizona State and Kansas State played a nonconference game that does not impact Big 12 standings.
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.