Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 7 - Top Four Remain the Same
I said this last week with this article, and I will more than likely say it each week for the rest of the season—the parity in the Big 12 is real, and it's evident each week on the scoreboard and in our Big 12 Football Power Rankings.
Once again this week, we have multiple teams (four) receiving first-place votes. But we also now have five teams receiving last-place votes. That means that more than 50% of the teams in the league have either received a first or last-place vote.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 7
Here are our Week 7 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that no team has a solid grasp on the top spot and that the middle of the pack is one bunched-up group of teams.
This week, I have added each team's highest and lowest ranking. The fluctuation between high and low is significantly high, with ten teams having a range of 7-8 ranking points between their highest and lowest.
Week 7 Power Rankings Highlights
- Iowa State remains the top team in the league
- BYU, Kansas State, and Utah all received first-place votes
- The top four spots did not change week-over-week
- Houston, for the first time this season, is not in last place; Kansas now is
- Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and TCU all received last-place votes
- The ten teams that had seven or eight spots between their highest ranking and lowest ranking are Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia
- Iowa State had the lowest fluctuation between its highest (No. 1) and lowest (No. 3) ranking.
- West Virginia had the biggest movement this week, jumping up four spots
- Others that moved at least three spots up or down included Arizona (-3), Arizona State (+3), Oklahoma State (-3), and TCU (-3)
- Over the five weeks we've done these rankings, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have the biggest swings in their rankings; OSU is down ten spots (was No. 2 in Week 3 and is now No. 12), while Texas Tech is up ten spots (was No. 15 in Week 3 and is now No. 5).
16. Kansas (1-5, 0-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Arizona State 31-35
This Week: Bye Week (vs. Houston 10/19)
15. Baylor (2-4, 0-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Iowa State 21-43
This Week: Bye Week (at Texas Tech 10/19)
14. Houston (2-4, 1-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat TCU 30-19
This Week: Bye Week (at Kansas 10/19)
13. TCU (3-3, 1-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Houston 19-30
This Week: Bye Week (at Utah 10/19)
12. Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to West Virginia 14-38
This Week: Bye Week (at BYU 10/19)
11. Cincinnati (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at UCF
10. UCF (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Florida 13-24
This Week: vs. Cincinnati
9. Arizona State (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Kansas 35-31
This Week: vs. Utah
8. Arizona (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 22-28
This Week: at BYU
7. West Virginia (3-2, 2-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 38-14
This Week: vs. Iowa State
6. Colorado (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Kansas State
5. Texas Tech (5-1, 3-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Arizona 28-22
This Week: Bye Week (vs. Baylor 10/19)
4. #16 Utah (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Arizona State
3. #18 Kansas State (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Colorado
2. #14 BYU (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Arizona
1. #11 Iowa State (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Baylor 43-21
This Week: at West Virginia
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.