Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 9 - Top Three Stay the Same
The good news for Week 9 is that our top three teams did not change from last week - No. 1 Iowa State, No. 2 BYU, and No. 3 Kansas State.
After that, it's once again chaos. Every other team - that's 13 if you're counting - changed positions from where they were ranked. That's not unexpected. However, the wide range of votes that each team is receiving is what's adding to the chaos. Just look at the votes for the bottom of the list - five teams received at least one vote for No. 16, PLUS two other teams received at least one vote for No. 15. That means that nearly half of the teams in the league are considered one of the worst teams in the league by at least some of our voters.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 9
Here are our Week 9 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, three teams are in contention for the two spots in Arlington and that the rest of the teams are just hoping they make it to bowl eligibility!
Week 9 Power Rankings Highlights
- Iowa State remains the top team in the league.
- BYU and Kansas State also received first-place votes.
- The top three spots did not change week-over-week.
- Colorado is now at No. 4, their highest spot, so far, this season.
- After being trounced by Kansas in Week 8, Houston is, once again, back in last place.
- Kansas, after that win over Houston, only moved up to No. 15.
- Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Utah received last-place votes. Think about that. Utah was a projected top CFP team and is now receiving last-place votes in their league.
- Once again, eight teams had seven or eight spots between their highest and lowest ranking. These teams are Arizona, Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF, and Utah.
- For the first time this season, two teams had ten spots between their highest and lowest rankings - Kansas (high No. 6; low No. 16) and Texas Tech (high No. 4; low No. 14).
- Iowa State and Kansas State had the lowest fluctuations between their highest (No. 1) and lowest (No. 3) ranking.
- TCU had the biggest movement this week, moving up four spots after defeating Utah on the road last week. Texas Tech, after an embarrassing loss to Baylor, had the biggest drop, moving down three spots.
- All other teams moved either one or two spots in either direction.
- Over the seven weeks we've done these rankings, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have the biggest swings in their rankings; OSU is down 11 spots (was No. 2 in Week 3 and is now No. 14), while Texas Tech is up 11 spots (was No. 15 in Week 3 and was No. 4 in Week 8).
16. Houston (2-5, 1-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Kansas 42-14
This Week: vs. Utah
15. Kansas (2-5, 1-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Houston 42-14
This Week: at Kansas State
14. Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to BYU 38-35
This Week: at Baylor
13. Baylor (3-4, 1-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 59-35
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
12. UCF (3-4, 1-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 38-35
This Week: vs. BYU
11. Arizona (3-4, 1-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Colorado 34-7
This Week: vs. West Virginia
10. Utah (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to TCU 13-17
This Week: at Houston
9. West Virginia (3-4, 2-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State 45-18
This Week: at Arizona
8. TCU (4-3, 2-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Utah 13-7
This Week: vs. Texas Tech
7. Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 59-35
This Week: at TCU
6. Arizona State (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Lost at Cincinnati 24-24
This Week: Bye Week
5. Cincinnati (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 24-14
This Week: at Colorado
4. Colorado (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Arizona 34-7
This Week: vs. Cincinnati
3. #16 Kansas State (6-1, 3-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 45-18
This Week: vs. Kansas
2. #11 BYU (7-0, 4-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 38-35
This Week: at UCF
1. #10 Iowa State (7-0, 4-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat UCF 38-35
This Week: Bye Week
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.