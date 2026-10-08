TCU has a much-needed bye this weekend, giving the Horned Frogs a chance to regroup after consecutive Big 12 losses.

The Frogs stayed within reach of top-10 BYU last Saturday but never found enough offensive rhythm to finish the job, falling 17–10. As our latest breakdown of TCU’s offensive numbers shows, there is plenty to address before the next conference game.

This week, instead of predicting the score of a TCU game, the KillerFrogs staff is picking winners across the Big 12 schedule. Five conference matchups and Arizona State’s nonconference game against Hawai‘i give Frog fans plenty to watch Friday and Saturday.

Our Big 12 power rankings after Week 5 show how quickly the conference picture can change. This weekend offers another opportunity for contenders to strengthen their position and struggling teams to find a spark.

Some picks brought unanimous agreement. Others divided the staff.

Here is who we have winning.

Iowa State at BYU Football Prediction

Friday, Oct. 9 | 9:15 p.m. CT

TCU gave up 15 interceptions and 5 fumbles in 2025. The Frogs look to find the answer to its turnover problem this season. | AP Photo/George Frey

The pick: The staff overwhelmingly selects BYU.

I am the only member of the KillerFrogs staff picking Iowa State in this one.

The Cyclones have surprised me with their play this season. They have already faced two ranked opponents and stayed competitive in both games. Now they head to Provo to face a BYU team expected to be without star running back LJ Martin.

Martin’s absence could make a difference. TCU saw BYU adjust after he left last weekend’s game, a development examined in Jason Phillips’ defensive film review.

Winning in Provo is a difficult assignment, but I think Iowa State can make this close enough to steal it. The rest of the staff trusts the Cougars to keep winning.

UCF at Oklahoma State Football Prediction

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 11 a.m. CT

Kari Ashley secures a catch amid UCF defenders during TCU’s Big 12 opener in Orlando on Sept. 26, 2026. Photo: KillerFrogs.com. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The pick: The staff unanimously selects Oklahoma State.

UCF heads to Stillwater looking to bounce back after letting a 17–0 lead slip away in a 27–17 loss to Houston.

Oklahoma State returns from its bye with an opportunity to build on its momentum in its second Big 12 game. The Cowboys have put together a strong stretch, and the staff expects that to continue at home.

Nobody in our group is picking the Knights to pull off the road upset.

Arizona at West Virginia Football Prediction

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 11 a.m. CT

The pick: Arizona wins the staff vote by one.

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the game I am most excited to watch.

Arizona and West Virginia bring different styles to a matchup that could be closer than the conference standings suggest. The Wildcats want to build on last weekend’s win over Cincinnati, while the Mountaineers are still searching for their first Big 12 victory.

West Virginia came close against Iowa State before falling 45–42. Arizona, meanwhile, delivered one of the conference’s strongest performances in its 34–7 win over Cincinnati.

The staff is nearly split. Arizona gets the narrow edge, but this is one worth keeping an eye on.

Houston at Kansas State Football Prediction

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 2:30 p.m. CT

The pick: Kansas State receives the majority of the staff vote.

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Brandon White (8) runs around Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Kenny Worthy (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The staff has the Wildcats beating a ranked conference opponent in another matchup that divided the group.

Kansas State returns from its bye looking for its first Big 12 victory after losing its conference opener to Cincinnati. Houston is trying to improve to 2–1 in league play after rallying past UCF.

The Cougars showed last weekend that they can recover from a rough start. Kansas State will want to prevent another comeback by controlling the game at home.

I expect this to be one of the closer games on the schedule.

Hawai‘i at Arizona State Football Prediction

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 9:30 p.m. CT

The pick: The staff unanimously selects Arizona State.

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky does pushups when Arizona State scores in the game against the Baylor Bears at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no surprise in this pick. The staff expects Arizona State to take care of business at home against Hawai‘i.

The Sun Devils need a response after their loss to Baylor. For TCU fans, that result deserves attention because the Bears are the Frogs’ next opponent.

Our Baylor film review examines what the Bears showed against Arizona State and what TCU will need to prepare for before heading to Waco.

This game will not affect the Big 12 standings, but it gives the Sun Devils a chance to regain momentum.

Kansas at Utah Football Prediction

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 9:15 p.m. CT

The pick: The staff unanimously selects Utah.

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Utah Utes tight end Noah Bennee (89) catches a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am not going to lie: I think Kansas could make this game interesting.

I almost picked the Jayhawks myself, but playing in Salt Lake City pushed me toward Utah. The Utes are trying to remain undefeated, while Kansas is searching for its first Big 12 win.

Kansas has an opportunity to change the conversation about its season. Utah has an opportunity to reinforce its place among the conference’s contenders.

Every member of our staff picked the Utes, but unanimous agreement does not guarantee a comfortable win.

What Are Your Big 12 Football Predictions?

The KillerFrogs staff has made its picks. Now we get to see which ones hold up.

With TCU on a bye, Frog fans can watch the conference race develop while keeping an eye on several opponents still ahead on the schedule. Meanwhile, the Frogs have their own work to do, including finding more consistent production from players such as tight end Kari Ashley.

Stay Connected

Share your predicted winner and final score in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.

Stay connected with TCU Horned Frogs On SI for the latest TCU news, analysis and recruiting coverage. Join the conversation in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum, follow KillerFrogs on X and Facebook, and subscribe to The Weekly Croak for Horned Frogs news delivered to your inbo