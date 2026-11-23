Brian Estridge got right to it when he sat down with TCU athletic director Mike Buddie on Sunday. Why now? TCU had just lost to Utah , and the Horned Frogs still had a Thanksgiving night game at Texas Tech. Buddie said the Utah game did not trigger the decision to fire Sonny Dykes . He described a broader review of a program that entered the season with high expectations and fell short of them.

Buddie said TCU saw little advantage in making a move earlier in the season. In his view, much of the hiring market takes shape around conference championship games, and an earlier firing would have meant acting before he was sure. Once he reached that point, announcing the change signaled to potential candidates that TCU was looking for its next coach. He gave no date for when he reached that decision.

Why TCU Extended Sonny Dykes Last Year

Estridge asked Buddie to explain how TCU went from extending Dykes last year to firing him this season. Buddie said the extension gave Dykes security at a time when TCU was looking to attract an offensive coordinator. He also pointed to the way the Horned Frogs finished the season, including wins over Houston and Cincinnati and the Alamo Bowl victory over USC. Buddie said Dykes and his representatives agreed to revise language in the previous deal, which he believed put TCU in a stronger position. He did not disclose the financial terms of the separation.

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How Attendance and Fan Feedback Factored In

Asked about crowds and fan input, Buddie said they factored into the decision alongside other considerations. He tied dwindling attendance to both the atmosphere at Amon G. Carter Stadium and the athletic department’s bottom line. TCU fans could see the empty seats. What we learned Sunday was that Buddie was weighing them, too.

Buddie also said candidates will want to know how much they can spend to build a roster. He expressed confidence in what TCU could offer and said the program could do better. He gave no budget figure or firm hiring date, pointing to the possibility that candidates could be coaching in conference championship games or the College Football Playoff.

For TCU fans, that leaves a question worth asking throughout the search. What will the next coach have at his disposal to put the Horned Frogs back in contention in the Big 12? Buddie has set that expectation. The resources TCU commits to reaching it will help fans judge the hire.

More from TCU On SI · How TCU’s late loss at Arizona unfolded

What do you make of Buddie’s timing, and who would you want TCU to call first? Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum , where fans are reacting to Dykes’ firing and naming their head coaching candidates . Follow KillerFrogs on X and LinkedIn for coverage as the search unfolds.