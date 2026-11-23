There were tears and hugs when Sonny Dykes addressed his players Sunday. That’s how TCU athletic director Mike Buddie described the meeting in his interview with Brian Estridge. Buddie said he believed some players had already learned on social media that their head coach had been fired. Dykes got in front of them and shared what he was feeling.

Buddie called it “the sad part of our business.” What stayed with me was how he talked about the players. He said they were still bought in, and he came back to the same point more than once. There was no quit in them.

The Horned Frogs Kept Playing for Each Other

“If job dependency was based on integrity and character and love, you know, Sonny Dykes is getting a lifetime contract,” Buddie said. He went on to say the results had fallen short of TCU’s expectations. It was a generous thing to say about the man whose tenure he had just ended, and it helped explain why the news was so hard on the players who had been taking the field for him.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When Buddie talked about why the TCU job would appeal to candidates, he pointed to how the players competed at Arizona and against Utah. We saw it, too. We saw them keep playing through some gutting losses this season. We saw them still giving themselves a chance late in games. Now those same players have a few days to absorb the news, adjust to Andy Avalos as interim head coach and get ready to play No. 12 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Thanksgiving night.

Estridge also brought up the note Buddie sent to athletic department staff. He asked them to be present for colleagues whose lives had just changed. I appreciated that part of the conversation. A coaching change is a headline for most of us. For the people who work in that building, it changes what Monday morning looks like.

Mike Buddie’s Message to TCU Football Fans

Near the end, Buddie asked fans to support the young men on the roster. That’s where I’d put my energy this week. We’ll have plenty to say about who should coach TCU next. On Thanksgiving night, the players who sat through that meeting will put on their TCU uniforms and take the field together. They’ve given us a reason to keep cheering, right through the last snap.

Stay connected with KillerFrogs as the Horned Frogs get ready for Texas Tech Thanksgiving evening. See what TCU fans are saying about the coaching change and join the conversation on the KillerFrogs forum.