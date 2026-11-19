TCU took care of business against Kansas State, winning 20–10 at Amon G. Carter Stadium to move within one victory of bowl eligibility. The Horned Frogs get their first shot at that sixth win Saturday, Nov. 21, when undefeated No. 2 Utah comes to Fort Worth for the home finale. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on FOX.

The Horned Frogs enter at 5–5 overall and 3–4 in the Big 12. Utah is 10–0 and 7–0 in conference play. If TCU pulls off the upset Saturday, it’s bowl eligible. Otherwise, the Frogs will have one more chance on Thanksgiving at No. 12 Texas Tech. Both opponents held their spots in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.

Utah needed a late touchdown to beat Arizona 40–39 in Tucson last week. Quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards, so the Frogs will have their hands full even when a play breaks down. TCU held Kansas State to 10 points and won the turnover battle 2–0, but the offense still managed just 99 rushing yards and allowed four sacks. As I wrote in my Kansas State report card, the Frogs still have work to do up front.

Can the Horned Frogs protect the football, finish drives and give the home crowd something to celebrate? Here’s how the KillerFrogs staff sees it.

TCU vs Utah Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (6–4) — Utah 27–10

Baileigh Sheffield (6–3, nine submitted picks) — Utah 27–20

Emma Swinney (7–3, two closest picks) — Utah 42–14

Jackson James (5–5) — Utah 31–20

JD Andress (6–4, two closest picks) — Utah 27–10

Jason Phillips (5–5, one closest pick) — Utah 24–20 [Proposed pick for Jason’s approval]

Michael Bara V (7–3, one closest pick) — TCU 24–21

Nathan Cross (5–5) — TCU 28–24

Ryann Zeller (6–4, one closest pick) — Utah 27–20

Seth Dowdle (5–5) — Utah 35–20

Skyler Gerard (5–5) — TCU 24–21

Tom Burke (6–4, two closest picks) — Utah 31–13

Sean Foushee (6–4, one closest pick) — TCU 31–28

Tori Couch (6–4, one closest pick) — Utah 24–17

Most of the staff picked Utah, but three others joined me in taking TCU. All four of us have the Frogs winning by four points or fewer.

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings Through Kansas State

Twelve of the 14 staff members picked TCU to beat Kansas State. JD Andress came closest with a 24–10 prediction, missing the combined score by just four points. It was his second straight closest-pick credit after sharing the Arizona honor with Emma Swinney and Jason Phillips. JD now shares the season lead with Emma and Tom Burke at two apiece.

Emma Swinney, Michael Bara V and Tom Burke share the lead in picking winners at 7–3. Five staff members sit at 6–4, five are at 5–5, and Baileigh Sheffield is 6–3 through nine submitted picks.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

JD Andress took over the cumulative score-accuracy lead at 160, one point ahead of Emma at 161. Ryann Zeller is third at 164. We add up how far off each team’s predicted score was in every game, so lower is better. The cumulative rankings include staff members who submitted picks for all 10 games. Baileigh’s total appears at the bottom of the graphic with an asterisk.

Nine games have produced 11 closest-pick credits. Sean earned the first against Grambling State, Tori took Arkansas State, and Tom came closest against both UCF and Kansas. Ryann took BYU, Michael took Baylor, and Emma took West Virginia before sharing the Arizona credit with JD and Jason. JD took Kansas State outright. Everyone picked TCU against North Carolina, so no one earned a credit for that game.

KillerFrogs staff predictions for TCU Football, week 11 | KillerFrogs.com

Why the Staff Picked TCU or Utah

Ryann Zeller sees TCU’s defense keeping the Frogs in it into the fourth quarter, but she expects Utah’s running game to make the difference. TCU has averaged 297 yards of offense over its last three games, so finishing drives and protecting the football will matter.

Skyler Gerard sees a hard-fought TCU win with the defense holding up late. Michael Bara V is calling for the Frogs to shock the world in a game that could shake up Utah’s playoff outlook.

Jackson James expects TCU’s defense to start strong but sees the Frogs struggling to score in the red zone and Utah pulling away in the second half. Aiden Reed also likes the Utes and doubts wet weather would slow them down much. JD Andress sees a tough night for the TCU offense, especially if quarterback Jaden Craig is limited.

Share Your TCU vs Utah Prediction

TCU won 13–7 the last time these teams met, in Salt Lake City in 2024. This time, a win at the Carter would give the Frogs their sixth victory and take the bowl-eligibility question off the table before Thanksgiving. For more on that last trip and what’s at stake Saturday, read Ryann Zeller’s Dear Utah We Remember.

Can the Frogs do it again? Drop your winner and final score in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum, then join us there on game day.

Lowering Office Productivity Since 1997.