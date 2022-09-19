Big 12 Football Week 3: Can Kansas Be Stopped?

Kansas, Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky are all off to a 3-0 start. Surely, we are talking about the start of the men’s basketball season, right? Nope. These basketball bluebloods have all started the football season undefeated.

Last week, Kansas beat West Virginia in overtime in Morgantown. Was that a fluke, or were the Jayhawks for real? Many were unsure after last week. However, after Saturday's game, the Jayhawks might just be the team to beat this year.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

#6 Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0) at Nebraska (1-3)

Oklahoma wins 49-14

Last year’s rematch of this rivalry lived up to its billing. This year, not so much. The Sooners went into Lincoln and routed the struggling Cornhuskers. The score was Oklahoma’s most lopsided win over Nebraska since a 45-10 win in 1990. The 49 points were also the most ever scored by the Sooners in Lincoln. The Sooners open conference play next week when they host Kansas State.

#17 Baylor (2-1, 0-0) vs. Texas State (1-2)

Baylor wins 42-7

Baylor was ready for a reset after last week’s disappointing double-overtime loss to BYU in Provo. Also, last week, two Top 25 teams lost at home to Sun Belt Conference teams. Could it happen again? Baylor would not let that trend continue this week. However, the Bears did start slowly but picked up the pace after halftime. They finished with 509 total yards in what ended up being a very lopsided win. Baylor opens conference play next week on the road at Iowa State before hosting the anticipated rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship game when Oklahoma State comes to town on October 1.

West Virginia (1-2, 0-1) vs. Towson (2-1)

West Virginia win 65-7

Finally! West Virginia gets their first win of the season after two straight disappointing losses to start the season. On a day in Morgantown that was recognizing some of the great offensive heroes of the past, the Mountaineers decided to put on an offensive display, with a total of 624 yards equally split with 308 passing and 316 rushing. JT Daniels went 16-of-24 for 174 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Three others saw action at quarterback, and they combined for 11-of-16 for 134 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Tony Mathis Jr ran the ball 17 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while CJ Donaldson added another 101 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. West Virginia has another challenging road game on Thursday when they travel to Virginia Tech.

Iowa State (3-0, 0-0) vs. Ohio (1-2)

Iowa State wins 43-10

For the first time since 2012, Iowa State starts the season 3-0. They struggled last week against a very anemic Iowa team to barely come out of the CyHawk game with the win. This week, they showed a more offensive explosion, which they will need entering conference play. Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, going 28-of-36. He has eight touchdowns and 748 yards as a first-year starter. The Cyclones open conference play next week, hosting No. 17 Baylor.

Kansas State (2-1, 0-0) vs. Tulane (3-0)

Tulane wins 17-10

Sure, it was just a nonconference game, but this was an expected win by the Wildcats, a team many thought could make some noise this year in the Big 12. Those of us who were speculating just got it wrong about which team from the Sunflower State could be the dark horse. Stats-wise, this game was a dead heat. Both teams gained 336 total yards of offense. Tulane’s was split 176 passing/160 rushing while K-State’s was split 150 passing/186 rushing. KSU must shake this loss off quickly, as they open conference play next week, traveling to Norman to take on No. 6 Oklahoma.

Kansas (3-0, 1-0), at Houston (1-2)

Kansas wins 48-30

Kansas has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009. And we are still talking football, not basketball. Quarterback Jalon Daniels found 11 different receivers and threw touchdowns to three of them. He threw 158 yards and three touchdowns, going 14 of 23. He also rushed for 123 yards, including two touchdowns. In their first three games, Kansas has scored 159 points. Look out, folks. These Jayhawks know how to score! Next week, Kanas hosts Duke, another undefeated “basketball school,” before hosting Iowa State and TCU in Lawrence.

Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0) at #16 NC State (3-0)

NC State wins 27-14

Texas Tech hit the road for the first time this season and ran into a defensive juggernaut in the Wolfpack from NC State. Tech got a total of 353 yards, most of which came in the air with 299 yards. NC State completely shut down the Red Raiders’ ground game. Forced to go to the air, Tech quarterback Donovan Smith threw two interceptions, including an 84-yard pick-six in the 2nd quarter. That touchdown gave NC State a 20-0 lead and the momentum to hold-off Tech. Texas Tech opens Big 12 play next week, hosting No. 21 Texas. Last year in Austin, Tech gave up 70 points to the Longhorns. If that happens again, they could be in for a long season.

#8 Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0) vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff (2-1)

Oklahoma State wins 63-7

Oklahoma State has just rolled through its nonconference schedule. They also have not yet left Stillwater. It only took two throws by Spencer Sanders and six seconds off the clock for the Pokes to get on the board. And with only two and a half minutes off the clock, they were up 14-0. OSU would roll, gaining 538 total yards, 370 of that in the air. Sanders went 13-of-16 for 242 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. His Quarterback Rating for the game was an astonishingly high 290.8. OSU has a bye week next week before they then hit the road for the first time and open conference play against No. 17 Baylor

#21 Texas (2-1, 0-0) vs. UTSA (1-2)

Texas wins 41-20

It was not as easy as the Longhorns may have hoped. UTSA started with signs of the chippy team they were last season. The Roadrunners were on the board first and had a 17-7 lead early in the 2nd quarter before Texas scored ten unanswered points to have the teams tied 17-17 at the half. Texas took control in the second half, but questions remain about the quarterback situation with Texas as Quinn Ewers is still out and Hudson Card struggled physically for the second-straight game. Even with that, though, Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Texas opens Big 12 play next week on the road at Texas Tech.

TCU (2-0, 0-0)

TCU had a bye in Week 3

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#9 Kentucky (3-0) vs. Youngstown St. (2-1)

Kentucky wins 31-0

#11 Michigan State (2-1) at Washington (3-0)

Washington wins 39-28

#12 BYU (2-0) at #25 Oregon (1-1)

Oregon wins 41-20

#13 Miami (FL) (2-0) at #24 Texas A&M (1-1)

Texas A&M wins 17-9

