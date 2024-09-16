Big 12 Football Week 3 results: Pittsburgh Holds Off West Virginia
Big 12 Football: Week 3 Results
Week 3 of college football has come and gone, and this week, the Big 12 played three games against Power 4 opponents.
The first week of conference play did not disappoint, with the thriller of the UCF versus TCU game. Around the nation, many games came down to a field goal this week, making for a fantastic weekend of football.
*Iowa State had their bye week this week.
Texas State (2-1,0-0) vs. Arizona State (3-0, 0-0)
Arizona State played a close game against Texas State and pulled away with a victory. ASU running back Cam Skattebo ran for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Sun Devils play at Texas Tech next week.
Result: Arizona State beat Texas State 31-28.
UNLV (3-0,0-0) at Kansas (1-2, 0-0)
The Kansas offense looks flat and sloppy. Jalon Daniels threw for two interceptions with a 50% completion accuracy. UNLV has now beaten two different Big 12 teams this season. The Jayhawks are at West Virginia next week and hope to improve offensively.
Result: UNLV beat Kansas 23-20.
#20 Arizona (2-1, 0-0) at #14 Kansas State (3-0, 0-0)
Kansas State proved why they are the team to beat in the division this season. Avery Johnson threw for 156 yards and touchdowns while also rushing for 110 yards. The Wildcats punt returner Dylan Edwards returned a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown. Tetairoa McMillan caught 11 passes for 138 yards. Kansas State plays at BYU next week, and Arizona will be on bye next week.
This game was a nonconference game.
Result: Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7.
Cincinnati (2-1,0-0) at Miami, Ohio (0-2,0-0)
The Bearcats now lead the all-time series 61-60. The Bearcats struggled in the first half with only 43 rushing yards, but in the second half ran for 215 yards. Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor had a 65-yard rushing touchdown. Next week, Cincinnati plays Houston at home.
Result: Cincinnati beat Miami, Ohio, 27-16.
North Texas (2-1, 0-0) vs. Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0)
The Red Raiders routed the Eagles this week in a dominating performance. Behren Morton threw four touchdowns and 273 yards with a 79% completion accuracy. Texas Tech tied the first-half record for most points with 52. Texas Tech plays Arizona State next week.
Result: Texas Tech beat North Texas 66-21
#13 Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0) at Tulsa (1-2, 0-0)
Oklahoma State won this game handily. Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 396 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. This is a good sign for next week when they play Utah at home.
Result: Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 45-10.
West Virginia (1-2, 0-0) at Pittsburgh (3-0, 0-0)
The Panthers took care of business this week at the Backyard Brawl. Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns; he also led the team in rushing yards. WVU quarterback Garret Greene struggled during the game and threw two interceptions, one of which was on their final drive of the game. The Mountaineers had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown. WVU plays Kansas next week, and Pittsburgh plays Youngstown State next week.
Result: Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-34.
#12 Utah (3-0,0-0) vs. Utah State (1-2, 0-0)
Utah backup quarterback Isaac Wilson played well this week. He threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Utes running back Micah Bernard rushed for 123 yards with a touchdown on 17 attempts. Utah won the game without quarterback Cam Rising, and the team looked better than they did last week without him. The Utes play at Oklahoma State next week, which will be a tough atmosphere for their first-year quarterback.
Pick: Utah beat Utah State 38-21.
Air Force (1-2) at Baylor (2-1, 0-0)
Baylor looked much better this week in its win over the Falcons. Backup quarterback Sawyer Robertson stepped in for the injured Dequan Finn and played well. Baylor is at Colorado next week.
Pick: Baylor beat Air Force 31-3.
Result: UCF (3-0, 1-0) at TCU (2-1, 0-1)
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover played exceptionally well; he threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns. The Horned Frogs took an early lead and threw it away. The team could not simply stop the run; the Knights ran for 289 yards, which opened the whole game for them. TCU horribly struggled to run the ball and had 58 rushing yards. The Horned Frogs blocked two field goals and a PAT, which still did not prove to be enough. TCU plays SMU next week and is on bye next week.
Result: UCF beat TCU 35-34
Colorado (2-1,0-0) at. Colorado State (1-2, 0-0)
Colorado won for the first time since 1996 in Fort Collins. Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdowns to Travis Hunter while passing for 310 yards. Colorado took care of business this week and plays Baylor next week.
Result: Colorado beat Colorado State 28-9.
Rice (1-2, 0-0) at Houston (1-2, 0-0)
Houston improved a lot this week and won their first game of the season. This is a step in the right direction with a daunting upcoming schedule. The Cougars play at Cincinnati next week.
Result: Houston beat Rice 33-7.
BYU (3-0, 0-0) at Wyoming (0-3, 0-0)
BYU has now won ten games straight against Wyoming. During their victory, quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. BYU plays Kansas State next week and looks to keep their momentum going.
Result: BYU beat Wyoming 34-14.
Big Games Outside the Big 12
#4 Alabama (3-0,0-0) at Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0)
Alabama traveled to Madison this weekend and smoked the Badgers. The Crimson Tide's quarterback, Jalen Milroe, massacred the Wisconsin defense. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more. Alabama proved that even without Saban, they are a dangerous team. The Crimson Tide plays Georgia next week, and Wisconsin plays USC next week.
Result: Alabama beat Wisconsin 42-10.
#24 Boston College (2-1, 1-0) at #6 Missouri (3-0, 0-0)
Missouri struggled going into halftime and was up 17-14. Luther Burden III played very well, catching six balls for 117 yards and a touchdown. Missouri has a lot to work on and plays Vanderbilt next week. Boston College kept the game close and showed they can keep up with elite teams. The Eagles play Michigan State next week.
Result: Missouri beat Boston College 27-21.
#9 Oregon (3-0, 0-0) at Oregon State (3-0,0-0)
Oregon started off fast against the Beavers and kept the gas going. Oregon State was shut out in the second half. Dillion Gabriel played his best game as a Duck, throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon is on bye next week, and Oregon State will play Purdue.
Result: Oregon beat Oregon State 49-14.
So, if you are counting, after all that, I went 12-4 in Week Two and am 40-8 on the year in the Big 12. Now it's time to get ready for Week 4 of the season! I also went 3-0 outside the Big 12 last week.
