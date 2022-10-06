Big 12 Football: Week 6 Matchups and Predictions

This week, there are four Big 12 matchups. Three of them feature at least one ranked team. One has both teams ranked. And one game has two unranked teams. One of the games is the annual Red River Showdown. Another is Farmageddon, among the best rivalry games in all college football. And ESPN’s College GameDay is at one of these matchups.

Surely, if history tells us anything, the game with two ranked teams and College GameDay should be the Red River Showdown with Oklahoma and Texas, right? Nope! Not this year. That game is the only one in the Big 12 without at least one ranked opponent.

The game with two undefeated, ranked teams that includes GameDay’s first-ever visit to Lawrence, Kansas, is the matchup between No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas.

2022 Results

We are 30-9 in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first four weeks. Last week, we went 4-1 in our predictions. The only one we missed was that in which we were thrilled to be wrong. It was the trouncing done by TCU to Oklahoma, 55-24. Here’s how we have done each week. Click each week to read those predictions.

Week 1 – 9-1

Week 2 – 8-1

Week 3 7-2

Week 4 – 2-6

Week 5 – 4-1

Week 6 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

#19 Kansas (5-0, 2-0) vs. #17 TCU (4-0, 1-0)

Saturday, 11 a.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Who had undefeated Kansas hosting undefeated TCU, and College GameDay making their first-ever appearance in Lawrence, on their 2022 College Football Bingo Card? Both teams are having unexpectedly great seasons. Kansas needs one more win to become bowl eligible. The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009. Quarterback Jalon Daniels is definitely a dual-threat quarterback that the Frogs’ defense must control. TCU quarterback is coming off an incredible game in the win over Oklahoma. Congrats, Kansas, on the season thus far, but your win streak ends this weekend.

Pick: TCU

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2) vs. Texas (3-2, 1-1) – Game played in Dallas

Saturday, 11 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Ahhh, the Red River Showdown. Always one of the best games of the year, right? Not this time. Both teams come into the game unranked, and each with two losses. Oklahoma has lost two consecutive conference games. Texas easily took care of West Virginia last week. Both teams may be without their season-opener starters. Quinn Ewers is on the road to improvement, but his replacement, Hudson Card, seems to have found his way. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel left the game last week, and it is unclear if he will be able to play this one. His replacement, Davis Beville, looked lost last week. Hopefully, he’s had a week of practicing with the starters to get a better feel. However, it seems like this should be a win for Texas. That is, if they remember the game goes an entire 60 minutes and do not have a breakdown like they did in the second half last year.

Pick: Texas

#7 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) vs. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Oklahoma State had an impressive game on the road last week against Baylor in the 2021 Big12 Championship Game rematch. The Pokes showed that the road to this year’s championship will travel through Stillwater. Texas Tech is one of a few teams in the league with a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hide complex – we aren’t sure which version of their team will show up each week. The Red Raiders will have a real challenge in Stillwater this weekend.

Pick: Oklahoma State

Iowa State (3-2, 0-2) vs. #20 Kansas State (4-1, 2-0)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Farmageddon! These two teams have played every year since 1917, making it one of the longest-running rivalries in all of college football. The nickname “Farmageddon” has only been around since 2009 and pays homage to the agricultural roots at both schools. Iowa State started 3-0 but has lost its first two conference games. They should have won the game over Kansas but for a field goal kicker missing three attempts, including one to tie it at the end of the game. Meanwhile, Yo! Adrian! Adrian Martinez has some wheels and is a threat not to be ignored. Despite this game being in Ames, Iowa State has no chance in this game.

Pick: Kansas State

