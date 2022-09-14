Big 12 Football: Week 3 Matchups and Predictions

Week 2 brought all sorts of craziness to college football. In the Big 12, three games went to overtime, two to double overtime. Texas almost got the big upset over then No. 1 Alabama. Baylor fell to soon-to-be conference rival BYU. And Kansas defeated West Virginia with an 86-yard pick-six in overtime in Morgantown.

In Week 3, the biggest matchup has Oklahoma returning to Lincoln, Nebraska, a place they haven’t played since 2009. Houston, another soon-to-be Big 12 team, plays their second straight game against a future foe, this time hosting Kansas. Texas has another home game, this time against a gritty UTSA. And Texas Tech hits the road for a Power 5 matchup against a ranked NC State team.

2022 Results

We are 17-2 in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first two weeks. The two losses both were West Virginia losing to Pittsburgh in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl and Week 2 to Kansas.

Week 1 – 9-1

Week 2 – 8-1

Week 3 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

#6 Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2)

Saturday, 11 a.m., Fox [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Last year, these two teams renewed their rivalry with a game in Norman that was closer than most anticipated. The Sooners got the narrow win, 23-16. Since then, Oklahoma has a new head coach, a new quarterback, and looks to have not missed a beat with the transition. In the meantime, Nebraska has already lost two games, including last week’s shocker to Georgia Southern. Scott Frost has already become the first coaching casualty of the 2022 season. Look for the Sooners to have no problem this year as they move their all-time series record to 47-38-3 over the Cornhuskers.

Pick: Oklahoma

#17 Baylor (1-1) vs. Texas State (1-1)

Saturday, 11 a.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Expect the Bears to have an easier time this week. Last week, they lost to BYU in a thrilling double-overtime game. This will be the 9th time these two teams, separated by only 130 miles, will meet. Baylor holds an 8-0 record and should have no reason to keep their unbeaten streak going. Even in the loss last week, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen had a decent game throwing 18-of-28 for 137 yards and one touchdown, despite being sacked four times.

Pick: Baylor

West Virginia (0-2) vs. Townson (2-0)

Saturday, 12 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

This one is a tough one to call. We picked the Mountaineers to get the upset in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl. And for the first 57 minutes of the game, it looked like our prediction was on target. Until it wasn’t. Then in Week 2, surely WVU could beat KU at home. Until they couldn’t. Surely, this week, West Virginia should be able to beat an FCS team at home. But who knows? We feel this game is truly a Catch 22 – if we pick them to lose, because they have so far this year, then they will pull off a win; if we pick them to win, they probably won’t.

Pick: West Virginia (c’mon, Mountaineers; don’t break our hearts AGAIN!)

Iowa State (2-0) vs. Ohio (1-1)

Saturday, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

The Cyclones didn’t have much offense on display last week in their intrastate CyHawk game, but the good news is that Iowa, in its first two games, has had no offense at all, so Iowa State squeaked by with the win. They will need a big win against this Group of Five team from the MAC if they want a decent ride in Big 12 conference play.

Pick: Iowa State

Kansas State (2-0) vs. Tulane (2-0)

Saturday, 2 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

We’ve said this before and will continue to do so. K-State could be the team to watch out for in the Big 12. Chris Kleiman is now in his fourth year in Manhattan and has put together a decent squad. The Wildcats had no problem over border rival and SEC team Mizzou last week. Deuce Vaughn has already rushed for 271 yards and six touchdowns in just the first two weeks of the season. They should not have a problem with the Green Wave.

Pick: Kansas State

Kansas (2-0) vs. Houston (1-1)

Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPNU [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Houston plays a nonconference game against a future conference foe for the second straight week. Last week, they lost in double-overtime to Texas Tech. And Kansas beat West Virginia in overtime on the road. Now, the two teams meet in Houston. Is KU legit, or was that just a bad WVU team? We want to think it’s the former and that Kansas could be competitive this season. But until they show us more, Houston, at home, has the edge here.

Pick: Houston

Texas Tech (2-0) at #16 NC State (2-0)

Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN2, [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Last week, Texas Tech was at home and got the win over a then-ranked nonconference foe. This week, they have to hit the road for another ranked nonconference opponent. This time, though, they may not be as lucky. The Wolfpack had a near scare in Week 1, pulling off the win against East Carolina 21-20. But in Week 2, they ran all over Charleston Southern 55-3. With this game being in Raleigh, we think the edge stays with NC State.

Pick: NC State

#8 Oklahoma State (2-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0)

Saturday, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Could this be a trap game for the Pokes? It could be, but it won’t be. Last week, Oklahoma State easily took care of a Power Five opponent Arizona State. Next week, OSU has a bye week then they travel to Waco for a rematch of last season’s Big 12 Championship – a game that cost them a trip to the College Football Playoff by one yard. Sure, OSU will be pumped as they seek revenge over the Bears. But they won’t let Arkansas-Pine Bluff be the trap. Look to them to easily roll over the Golden Lions. Bring on conference play.

Pick: Oklahoma State

#21 Texas (1-1) vs. UTSA (1-1)

Saturday, 7 p.m., Longhorns Network

Last season, UTSA was one of the Cinderella teams and was undefeated until the final game of the regular season, losing to UNT in Denton. This season, they lost their season opener to then No. 24 Houston at home in the Alamodome. In Week 2, they traveled to West Point and barely beat Army. This Roadrunners team is not the same as last year’s. Texas, in Week 2, almost pulled off the biggest upset of all when they hosted then No. 1 Alabama. The Longhorns’ defense looked hot (Thanks, Gary). Alabama didn’t look good, racking up 15 penalties for 100 yards. Texas lost starter Quinn Ewers, and backup QB Hudson Card may not be 100%, but he may be fine by Saturday. Don’t expect an upset here.

Pick: Texas

