Big 12 Football: Week 5 Matchups and Predictions

For the first time this season, all ten schools in the Big 12 will be playing a Big 12 conference game in Week 5. Perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the week comes Saturday afternoon in Waco when No. 9 Oklahoma State takes on No. 16 Baylor in the rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship game.

That game is the only one where both teams are ranked. The other two ranked teams are No.18 Oklahoma, which is at TCU, and No. 25 Kansas State which hosts Texas Tech. The other two games are Iowa State traveling to Kansas and West Virginia traveling to Texas.

2022 Results

We are 26-8 in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first four weeks. With all of the upsets last week, we only went 2-6 on the week. Here’s how we have done each week. Click each week to read those predictions.

Week 1 – 9-1

Week 2 – 8-1

Week 3 7-2

Week 4 – 2-6

Week 5 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

#25 Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) vs. Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0)

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Both of these teams got big wins last week. Both teams looked impressive. Adrian Martinez, though, who had four rushing touchdowns last week, might just be the key again this week. If this game were in Lubbock, maybe, just maybe, we’d give the edge to Tech. But since it’s in the Little Apple, K-State should come away with this win.

Pick: Kansas State

TCU (3-0, 0-0) vs. #18 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1)

Saturday, 11 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The last time TCU opened with a 3-0 record and played Oklahoma in its fourth game was 2014. The Horned Frogs won 37-33 in Amon G. Carter Stadium en route to a Big 12 Championship, 12-1 season, and No. 3 final ranking in the Associated Press poll. Is that happening again this year? Most likely, no.

Pick: Oklahoma

Kansas (4-0, 1-0) vs. Iowa State (3-1, 0-1)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Kansas is off to its hottest start since 2009. Jalon Daniels is having a great season. Last week was the first game in which Kansas did not score 48 or more points. We are riding this train as long as it goes. We’ve picked against Kansas a couple of times already and were wrong. So, Kansas wins this one. If TCU pulls off a miracle against the Sooners, we could have a 5-0 KU team hosting a 4-0 TCU team in Week 6. Sounds like that could be tempting for ESPN’s College GameDay. Just sayin’!

Pick: Kansas

#16 Baylor (3-1, 1-0) vs. #9 Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Fox [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

It was one yard. Actually less. That was the difference in the Big 12 Championship Game last December. One yard that OSU missed on the go-ahead touchdown to win the game and most likely advance to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. But because they missed it, Baylor won the championship. That one yard has been on the mind of every Pokes fan since then. This day has been circled since the calendar came out. OSU has had a week to rest. They are ready. Look for them to come out strong and avenge that one-yard loss.

Pick: Oklahoma State

Texas (2-2, 0-1) vs. West Virginia (2-2, 0-1)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Didn’t see this early-season matchup as the two teams at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Texas had a tough overtime loss in the hostile environment of the South Plains last week. West Virginia got a win over a rival on the road, but that Virginia Tech team lost to Old Dominion in Week 1. The jury is still out on West Virginia, but so far, there’s not been much that has impressed us. Texas is getting healthy. Hudson Card looked better last week. Texas will be fired up after last week and want to make a strong statement going into the Red River Rivalry week.

Pick: Texas

