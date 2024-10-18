Big 12 Game of the Week: Cincinnati vs. Arizona State
Before the season started, not many would have predicted that these two teams would be where they are through six games.
The Bearcats and Sun Devils are both 2-1 in the Big 12 so far, with the conference championship race still wide open. Sure, neither of these teams are favorites to win the league, but the winner of this game will still only have one conference loss. That will be enough to stay in the race with teams at the top, like BYU, Iowa State, and other one-loss teams like Kansas State.
One of the most important aspects of this game is the Sun Devils’ new starting quarterback, Jeff Sims. This will be the first game he has started this season, and he has also only attempted two passes this year. He will have plenty of help at the wide receiver position, and the Sun Devils also have a very strong running game that averages 211 yards per contest. Running back Cam Skattebo is one of the best running backs in college football. He has 773 rushing yards this season, and Sims should be able to lean on him.
The Sun Devils will have to be on the lookout for Bearcats’ tight end Joe Royer. He has 28 catches this year for 346 yards. He is coming off of a career high eight catches at UCF last week. If the Sun Devils do not account for him, it will be a long day.
This is also the first time these two teams have played since 1976. This is Arizona State’s first year in the conference and their first time ever playing at Cincinnati.
