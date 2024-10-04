Big 12 Game of the Week: Florida vs. UCF
The simple reason that this game is the choice for the Big 12 Game of the Week is because of how much it matters to both of these teams.
UCF has so much to gain with a win over Florida, but it is hard to adequately describe how important it would be for the Knights’ program. On the other hand, Florida has everything to lose in this game. A loss to the Knights could mean the end of Billy Napier in Gainesville. While that may not be the worst thing for Florida, it would still be an embarrassing loss that says a lot about the state of the Gators’ program.
Florida isn't supposed to lose to UCF.
The Knights are coming off their first loss of the season to Colorado, a game that they were heavy favorites in. Florida is fresh off a bye week after destroying Mississippi State on the road. It was a win that temporarily quieted some of the noise in Gainesville. But that noise will quickly gain volume again if Florida loses on Saturday.
UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson beat Florida in the Swamp last season when he was the quarterback for Arkansas. That was one of the most dramatic victories of Jefferson's career in Fayetteville, and losses like that are part of the reason why Napier is in such peril. The Gators also have a quarterback issue, constantly rotating D.J. Lagway and Graham Mertz without finding much success. UCF has a clear advantage at quarterback in both experience and dependability.
The Knights are actually 2.5-point favorites over the Gators, according to DraftKings as of Friday afternoon. Being underdogs at home to UCF is not a place Florida wants to find itself in. A win here for the Knights would mean they continue to move up in their state's hierarchy of football programs, past the Gators and Florida State and up toward Miami.
They could also be the straw that breaks the camel's back and makes Florida fire its coach. That is something every UCF fan would cherish forever.
