Big 12 Media Days: Commissioner Brett Yormark Gives Kudos TCU Athletics, Discusses CFB Playoff Format
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the media on Tuesday morning, kicking off the conference's two-day media event in confident fashion. Yormark began his speech by listing off some of the Big 12's accomplishments from the past calendar year, shouting out TCU women's basketball's appearance in the Elite Eight and beach volleyball's national championship.
"We have been the best basketball conference in the last 10 years and we are doubling down on women's basketall and Olympic sports," Yormark said.
The commissioner also expressed excitement for the 2026 season opener between TCU and North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland.
Yormark spent the rest of his time on stage discussing hot topics in college football, including the college football playoff model, realignment, and how they pertain to the Big 12.
He made it clear where the conference stands in the CFP model debate, adamantly expressing his support for the 5+11 model as opposed to the 12-highest ranked teams earning a spot and the 4-4-2-1 model, which would give the SEC and Big Ten four automatic bids, the Big 12 and the ACC two and Group of 5 one, leaving three at-large bids for the rest of the field. The 5+11 system would see the five highest-ranked conference champions and eleven at-large teams make the playoffs.
"We do not need a professional model, because we are not the NFL," Yormark said. " We are college football, and we must act like it. We must protect what makes this special... We want to earn (playoff bids) on the field."
Yormark said that he expects the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids in this upcoming season and preached about his confidence in the depth of the Big 12, calling it the deepest conference in the country.
As the college football landscape continues to evolve, Yormark spoke on the conference's stance on realignment, making it clear that the Big 12 is still keeping its eye on expansion oppurtunities.
"The Big 12 remains open for business," Yormark said.