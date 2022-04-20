Notable Big 12 Players In The 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Apr. 28 in Las Vegas. In years past, the Big 12 has had its fair share of valuable first round picks and NFL stars. What players might you expect to see have their name called in the first couple rounds of this upcoming draft?

Top 100 Players

There's plenty of upcoming talent poised to be high draft picks out of the Big 12, but 2022 is a lighter year. Just one player– Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey– is in the first-round conversation and five players from the conference fall in the top 100.

Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

He's the clear top-rated prospect from the Big 12 in this draft class. Winfrey is a commonly-mocked first rounder, with potential landing spots including the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winfrey played two years with the Sooners, where he recorded six sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. At 6' 4", 290 pounds, he's an attractive pro prospect. At the worst, he won't last long into the second round.

Jalen Pitre, SAF, Baylor

Pitre has no shortage of talent, but safety isn't considered a premium position in the NFL. The second round is primed for him, with teams like New Orleans and New England being potential suitors.

In five years at Baylor, Pitre recorded 195 tackles, was named a 2021 All American, and 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

The experts grade Bonitto out as a third round pick, meaning we may not hear his named called until Friday night. Some bullish mocks slot him in at the end of the second round to teams like Denver or San Francisco.

Coming off the edge, Bonitto racked up the second-most sacks in the Big 12 in 2020 and the fifth-most tackles for loss in 2021.

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

While the talk was around Winfrey and Bonitto, Asamoah was a very involved linebacker in the run fit. He racked up 168 career tackles with the Sooners and forced a fair of fumbled in 2021. Forecasts on Asamoah pin him later than the third round, meaning we may not hear him called until Saturday.

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Hall was one of the nation's top running backs and amassed 1,500 yards in 2020 and 1,400 yards in 2021 along with 50 career touchdowns (three seasons). Like safety, though, the running back position has fallen by the wayside in terms of draft stock in the modern NFL.

However, Hall has a national name and it's unlikely he remains undrafted past the second round. Look for teams like Buffalo and Atlanta to pull the trigger on a running back, where Hall may be the first of his position off the board.

Other Potential Draft Picks

The following players are ranked inside the top 250 at The Draft Network, putting them in an expected range of being drafted.

Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Kaylon Geiger, WR, Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

Malcom Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

Michael Woods II, WR, Oklahoma

Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State

Jeremiah Hall, TE, Oklahoma

Tyquan Thornton made a name for himself at the NFL Combine, where he posted a 4.28 40-yard dash, the second-fastest of all time. This receiver class is incredibly deep, meaning Thornton may not be a first rounder, but his blazing speed may get him scooped up on Day 2.

Other notable players off the list include All American Malcom Rodriguez and Big 12 leading rusher Abram Smith.

