Big 12 Swag Rankings: TCU Earns Spot In The Top 5 with Best Threads in Week Six
The Big 12 has some of the sharpest threads in college football. Each week, we break down the best threads across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
Last week’s winners were Oklahoma State for Home Jersey of the Week and Arizona for Away Jersey of the Week.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
Last week’s overall winner goes to Arizona, thanks to their all-red uniform with blue and white accents which was bold and eye-catching.
The Big 12 is loaded with iconic looks and bold alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part: Uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 6 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs made another statement with a very nice blackout combination, which looked great under the lights of Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TCU always has a strong look, no matter what combination they wear. The blackout look was just another example of their uniform excellence.
The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football. Where did the Horned Frogs rank in the Week 6 Threads uniform rankings?
Home Thread Rankings:
1. Houston- The light blue jerseys with red and white accents are sharp, clean, and perfectly executed. It’s a great take on powder blue. It is balanced, bold, and uses a fresh twist on their color scheme. The overall look gives them a tough, confident presence on the field, earning the top spot for this week’s best home uniform.
2. Arizona- Their color scheme always makes their uniforms look very nice. This weeks classic red and white combination is another great example of what a great uniform looks like. The red helmets with white jerseys create a crisp, traditional look that's always appealing. The cactus logo also adds a nice unique touch.
3. Cincinnati- This is easily one of my favorite uniform combos Cincinnati has rolled out this season. The red and black pairing is bold, intimidating, and perfectly coordinated. It’s a powerful look that commands attention and gives the Bearcats a strong on-field look.
4. TCU- TCU’s blackout uniform looked sharp and tough, especially under the stadium lights. The all-black combo is sleek and intimidating, giving the Frogs a powerful on-field presence. The helmet design is elite, tying the look together perfectly. Still, it could use a little extra pop of purple to make it truly stand out as one of the best.
5. UCF-The all-black Knight Mode look is clean and sharp. It is definitely one of the better uniform combos out there. It has top-three potential, but it’s missing just a small detail to push it over the top. Still, it’s a strong, polished look that delivers on style.
6. BYU- I hate ranking this combo this low; it almost feels wrong. However, with so many great looks this week, it was tough to place it any higher. It’s a clean, classic uniform that represents their traditional blue and white perfectly. I really like the look, but it’s just a bit too plain to stand out among the flashier designs. Still, it’s a dependable combo that always looks good on the field.
7. Baylor- It’s the one uniform this week that I just can’t get behind. The color combo doesn’t work for me, and the yellow feels way overused. Baylor’s uniforms used to be some of the best in college football, but lately, they’ve really missed the mark.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. Oklahoma State- That bright orange jersey never misses; it always looks great. The orange and white combo is bold, distinctive, and instantly recognizable. I love this look, and it’s executed perfectly from top to bottom.
2. Texas Tech- The white jersey with red and black accents is eye popping and well-coordinated. The red really goes well against the white, and the black helmet adds a nice contrast. It's a strong and intimidating look that works well for the Red Raiders.
3. West Virginia- The navy, gold, and white combo with that signature yellow “WV” logo is as sharp as it gets. The white jersey with gold accents delivers a clean, classic look that perfectly captures West Virginia’s identity. The color balance is spot on, and once again, the Mountaineers have put together an elite uniform combo.
4. Kansas- The colorful Jayhawk logo on the helmet is really eye-catching and unique! It's the first thing that really catches my eye. While the white uniform is fairly standard, that vibrant bird logo adds personality and makes it stand out from the usual designs.
5. Kansas State- It’s a solid uniform and one of my favorites in their rotation. The white-on-silver combo meshes nicely and looks great on the field. Still, the colors don’t quite pop the way some others do. It’s far from a bad look; it's just missing that unique element to really make it stand out.
6. Colorado- The Buffaloes' all-white road uniforms are clean and classic. While they are not as visually striking as the others, they still have a solid and traditional look. The simplicity worked, but it doesn't have the wow factor of the higher-ranked uniforms.
7. Iowa State- I’ve been a bit disappointed with Iowa State’s uniforms so far this season. They just haven’t lived up to the standard of previous years. The white look is clean and crisp, but it feels a little too plain. It’s a solid uniform, just missing that extra touch of uniqueness or flair to really make it stand out.
Arizona State and Utah had a week six bye and are not in this week's rankings.
Overall Week Winner: Houston
This combo is tough to beat. It’s the most unique of the week, features some of the best color work, and really stands out on the field. Week 6 goes to The Cougars.