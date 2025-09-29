Big 12 Swag Rankings: TCU Cracks the Top 3 with Best Threads in Week Five
The Big 12 has some of the sharpest threads in college football. Each week, we break down the best threads across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
Last week’s winners were Kansas for Home Jersey of the Week and West Virginia for Away Jersey of the Week.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
Last week’s overall winner goes to Kansas, thanks to their “Dark Mode” uniforms. The look is both unique and tough, with the school colors popping against the blackout design
The Big 12 is loaded with iconic looks and bold alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part, uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 5 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs made another statement with a very nice combination of a white jersey, all-purple pants, and white helmets in their matchup against Arizona State in the desert.
The combination featured crisp white cleats and helmets, giving a modern, bold twist to a clean, minimalist look. Thoughtful details, such as the TCU logo, the "Texas Strong" sticker at the back and base of the collar, and the "Carter Boys" saying on the back, paid tribute to the program’s history while keeping the design fresh. TCU always has a strong look no matter what combination they wear.
The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football. Where did the Horned Frogs rank in the Week 5 Threads uniform rankings?
Home Thread Rankings:
1. Oklahoma State- I absolutely love Oklahoma State’s combo this week; it’s electric. The bright orange jersey is bold and distinctive, and their particular shade of orange is one of the most unique in college football, making them instantly stand out on the field. Even if the season hasn’t gone their way, the look is top-notch. Great job, OSU!
2. West Virginia- Once again, I loved their team’s uniforms. Their throwback uniforms were near perfection. The blue jerseys with gold numbers paired with gold pants create a classic, powerful look, and the color combination is visually striking. What really sold it for me was the helmet; it’s the perfect finishing touch. Overall, it was an outstanding look that stood out this week.
3. Arizona State- Arizona State brought a strong, tough look this week that was both intimidating and eye-catching, especially after their win. The all-black uniform with “SUN DEVILS” across the chest is sleek, and when executed well, black uniforms always make a powerful visual statement. This one definitely delivered.
4. Kansas- The Jayhawks have been strong with their uniform game all season, and this week was another example. The blue jerseys paired with the distinctive bird-logo helmets make a solid statement. The striped helmet design adds a sharp detail that ties the look together perfectly, finishing off another impressive combo for the Jayhawks.
5. Kansas State- Their uniforms this week weren’t bad, but they felt a bit simple. The purple and silver combination is sharp and clean, yet the overall look is missing a little extra flair to make it really stand out.
6. Colorado- I’ll be completely honest, I’m not the biggest fan of the grey jersey look. It feels a bit plain and strays from the school’s traditional colors. While grey can work well as an accent, using it as the primary color makes the uniform appear somewhat dull compared to others. The touches of black help, but overall, it just doesn’t have the same visual impact.
7. Iowa State- I’ll be honest, I’m not a fan of these uniforms. The all-white look is clean, but it doesn’t feel like Iowa State and misses the school’s traditional identity. While effective for the intended purpose, the design is fairly standard and lacks visual distinctiveness.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. Arizona- The all-red uniform with blue and white accents is bold and eye-catching. The red helmet ties the look together, giving it a clean finish and a unique edge. I’ve always loved the red, white, and blue color combo, and Arizona proves once again that it’s a formula for success.
2. Houston- Houston’s uniform combo this week was close to perfection. It’s easily the best look they’ve rolled out this season. The clean white jersey with red accents, paired with red pants, creates a very nice, classic style. The white helmet balances the red perfectly, while the script lettering adds a sharp finishing touch. Overall, it’s a strong and well-executed uniform.
3. TCU- The Horned Frogs consistently deliver sharp uniform combos, thanks to their unique colors. This week’s white jersey paired with purple pants created a clean, eye-catching contrast. The white helmet featuring the Horned Frog logo stood out as a distinctive touch, while the purple gloves and sleeves added the perfect details to tie it all together. TCU’s uniforms are instantly recognizable, and once again, they nailed the look this week.
4. Utah- Utah’s uniform combo this week was impressive, delivering a simple yet effective look. The all-white uniform with red accents gave off a bold, powerful vibe, while the red faceguard on the white helmet added a standout finishing touch. With so many strong looks across the conference this week, it was tough to place them higher, but Utah’s threads were definitely among the best.
5. UCF- UCF put together a solid uniform combo this week. While it’s not my favorite look, it’s definitely far from the worst. The gold helmet stood out nicely against the white jersey and black pants, creating a sharp contrast. The design on the pants felt a little off to me, but that’s more personal preference than anything. Overall, it was a clean look for the Knights, landing them right in the middle of the pack.
6. BYU- They always deliver a clean and simple look, and this week was no different. The white uniform paired with blue accents looked sharp, while the blue-striped helmet added a classic touch. Still, as much as I like the design, it can come off a bit plain at times. It works, but I can’t help but feel BYU could push things a little further.
7. Baylor- Their uniforms this week showcased their school colors well, but they still fell a bit short for me. The white jersey with green and yellow accents carried plenty of school spirit, yet the overall combo, especially the helmet, felt a little plain and was missing that extra spark. The colors are true to Baylor, but they don’t quite deliver the same visual punch as some of the other looks this week.
8. Cincinnati- Cincinnati’s look this week wasn’t bad, but the combination just didn’t click for me. The black-and-white pairing is a classic, yet it came across as a little too basic and lacking the visual appeal seen in other matchups. Solid, but nothing that really stood out.
Texas Tech had a week five bye and are not in this week's rankings.
Overall Week Winner: Arizona
This is a hard combo to beat. Even with plenty of great looks across the week, this one stood out the most to me.