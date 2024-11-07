Killer Frogs

Big 12 Week 11 Matchups and Predictions

This week's line up should have massive implications on who goes to the Big 12 Championship. Both Colorado and Texas Tech still have paths to conference championship.

Mac Walters

Nov 2, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Week 11 of college football is here! This week, many rivalry games are being played in and out of the conference, like Utah at BYU and West Virginia at Cincinnati.

Week 11 exclusively features conference play! There are six conference games. I think the best game this week will be Colorado at Texas Tech.

*Arizona, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State have their second bye week.

All times listed are Central Time.

West Virginia at Cincinnati

Saturday, 11:00 p.m., FS1

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene dropping back and passing the ball against Kansas State.
Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) throws during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has played excellently this season and will create issues for WVU's 115th-ranked passing defense. Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene has struggled this season under pressure and staying healthy. Cincinnati has the 102nd defense in yards allowed per game, and West Virginia needs to take advantage of this fact. I think Cincinnati's offense will win them this game. I think Cincinnati will cover.

Pick: Cincinnati

#17 Iowa State at Kansas

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels dropping back against Kansas State.
Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Iowa State is coming off a bad loss to Texas Tech and looks to bounce back this week. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is coming off a good performance despite the team's loss. The Cyclones kicker shanked a field goal to win the game and hopefully has moved past it. Kansas is coming off of a bye week, and their quarterback, Jalon Daniels, is playing like himself again. He may create trouble for the Cyclone's defense due to his dual-threat ability. I think Iowa State comes out in this game and makes a statement. Take Iowa State at -2.5 points.

Pick: Iowa State

#20 Colorado at Texas Tech

Saturday, 3:00 p.m., FOX

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton throws a pass against Iowa State.
Nov 2, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Texas Tech just had their best win of the season. They lost to TCU and Baylor the two weeks before and looked like they would tumble down the conference rankings. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton struggled most of last week but led the offense in their final two drives to two scores. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has played fantastic this season and should have an opportunity to throw for a lot of yards against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has an atrocious pass defense, ranked 133rd in the nation against the pass. Expect lots of yards from wide receivers, such as Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Webster. I think Colorado will cover at -3.5.

Pick: Colorado

Oklahoma State vs TCU

Saturday, 6:00 p.m., FS1

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II running the ball against Arizona State.
Nov 2, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) is tackled during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

TCU lost a nail-biter last week to Baylor, and this game gives them an opportunity to get back on track. TCU had two interior defensive linemen get hurt against Baylor. This is very bad for the Horned Frogs; they already struggle against the run, and losing two starters will not make it any easier. Oklahoma running back Ollie Gordon II should have his best game of the season against TCU. Even though OSU's offensive line is subpar, TCU's defense is struggling against the run and will need to figure out how to stop Gordon. Oklahoma State has a lot of value at +328 and could easily win this game. I think the Cowboy's bottom ten defense in the country will be their undoing.

Pick: TCU

UCF at Arizona State

Saturday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt scrambling against Oklahoma State.
Nov 2, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles in the back field during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images


Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is healthy and dangerous. He only played one snap against Cincinnati two weeks ago. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is one of the best running backs in the nation and is coming off the best game of his career. The Sun Devils quarterback running back duo is fast and hard for defenses to stop. Leavitt is a competent passer who can beat teams with his arms and legs. UCF just destroyed Arizona and is coming into this game hot. UCF running back RJ Harvey is one of the top five running backs in the nation and is one of many talented backs in UCF's running back room. Currently, ASU is favored by three points, and I think they will cover. The over-under is 56, which will most likely be over rather than under.

Pick: Arizona State

BYU at Utah

Saturday, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff running the ball while being dragged down by multiple UCF defenders.
Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) is brought down by a group of Central Florida defenders in the first half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

BYU is the only undefeated team left in the Big 12. No one saw this coming. Utah has a very sluggish offense that has struggled most of the season. I do not see them winning this game. The Utes' saving grace is that the game is at home. Utah is a four-point underdog against the Cougars, and I think the Cougars will cover.

Pick: BYU

Week 10 Big Games Outside the Big 12

#3 Georgia at #16 Ole Miss

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkins celebrating a touchdown against Arkansas.
Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) celebrate after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Ole Miss is looking from the outside in of the College Football Playoffs and needs to win this game. The Rebels defense has been the unsung hero of the year; they are the second-best team in the nation against the run and are ranked #22 for overall yards allowed. Ole Miss averages the second most yards per game in the country, but the Rebels have struggled against programs above .500 this season. They scored 63 points against Arkansas last week. Georgia is a complete team in every way except for the quarterback position. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck needs to be more diligent with the ball and stop throwing it off of his back foot. Georgia is a three-point favorite, and I think I will win this game.

Pick: Georgia

#11 Alabama at #15 LSU

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe scrambling toward Toriano Pride Jr. against Missouri Tigers.
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles against Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (2) for a first down during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Alabama is playing hot or cold football right now. When the team is firing on all cylinders, they are a very challenging opponent; other times, the offense stalls and struggles to get down the field. The Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, who may be the most athletic quarterback in the country. LSU's quarterback is Garrett Nussmeier, a gunslinger who is dangerous for defenses. Both teams are coming off of a bye week, which helps Alabama more, I think, because it gives Milroe more time to heal from running the ball. I think LSU will win this game because the game is in Death Valley and due to Nussmeier's quarterback play. LSU is a three-point underdog.

Pick: LSU

