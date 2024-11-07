Big 12 Week 11 Matchups and Predictions
Week 11 of college football is here! This week, many rivalry games are being played in and out of the conference, like Utah at BYU and West Virginia at Cincinnati.
Week 11 exclusively features conference play! There are six conference games. I think the best game this week will be Colorado at Texas Tech.
*Arizona, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State have their second bye week.
All times listed are Central Time.
West Virginia at Cincinnati
Saturday, 11:00 p.m., FS1
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has played excellently this season and will create issues for WVU's 115th-ranked passing defense. Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene has struggled this season under pressure and staying healthy. Cincinnati has the 102nd defense in yards allowed per game, and West Virginia needs to take advantage of this fact. I think Cincinnati's offense will win them this game. I think Cincinnati will cover.
Pick: Cincinnati
#17 Iowa State at Kansas
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Iowa State is coming off a bad loss to Texas Tech and looks to bounce back this week. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is coming off a good performance despite the team's loss. The Cyclones kicker shanked a field goal to win the game and hopefully has moved past it. Kansas is coming off of a bye week, and their quarterback, Jalon Daniels, is playing like himself again. He may create trouble for the Cyclone's defense due to his dual-threat ability. I think Iowa State comes out in this game and makes a statement. Take Iowa State at -2.5 points.
Pick: Iowa State
#20 Colorado at Texas Tech
Saturday, 3:00 p.m., FOX
Texas Tech just had their best win of the season. They lost to TCU and Baylor the two weeks before and looked like they would tumble down the conference rankings. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton struggled most of last week but led the offense in their final two drives to two scores. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has played fantastic this season and should have an opportunity to throw for a lot of yards against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has an atrocious pass defense, ranked 133rd in the nation against the pass. Expect lots of yards from wide receivers, such as Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Webster. I think Colorado will cover at -3.5.
Pick: Colorado
Oklahoma State vs TCU
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., FS1
TCU lost a nail-biter last week to Baylor, and this game gives them an opportunity to get back on track. TCU had two interior defensive linemen get hurt against Baylor. This is very bad for the Horned Frogs; they already struggle against the run, and losing two starters will not make it any easier. Oklahoma running back Ollie Gordon II should have his best game of the season against TCU. Even though OSU's offensive line is subpar, TCU's defense is struggling against the run and will need to figure out how to stop Gordon. Oklahoma State has a lot of value at +328 and could easily win this game. I think the Cowboy's bottom ten defense in the country will be their undoing.
Pick: TCU
UCF at Arizona State
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is healthy and dangerous. He only played one snap against Cincinnati two weeks ago. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is one of the best running backs in the nation and is coming off the best game of his career. The Sun Devils quarterback running back duo is fast and hard for defenses to stop. Leavitt is a competent passer who can beat teams with his arms and legs. UCF just destroyed Arizona and is coming into this game hot. UCF running back RJ Harvey is one of the top five running backs in the nation and is one of many talented backs in UCF's running back room. Currently, ASU is favored by three points, and I think they will cover. The over-under is 56, which will most likely be over rather than under.
Pick: Arizona State
BYU at Utah
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
BYU is the only undefeated team left in the Big 12. No one saw this coming. Utah has a very sluggish offense that has struggled most of the season. I do not see them winning this game. The Utes' saving grace is that the game is at home. Utah is a four-point underdog against the Cougars, and I think the Cougars will cover.
Pick: BYU
Week 10 Big Games Outside the Big 12
#3 Georgia at #16 Ole Miss
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Ole Miss is looking from the outside in of the College Football Playoffs and needs to win this game. The Rebels defense has been the unsung hero of the year; they are the second-best team in the nation against the run and are ranked #22 for overall yards allowed. Ole Miss averages the second most yards per game in the country, but the Rebels have struggled against programs above .500 this season. They scored 63 points against Arkansas last week. Georgia is a complete team in every way except for the quarterback position. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck needs to be more diligent with the ball and stop throwing it off of his back foot. Georgia is a three-point favorite, and I think I will win this game.
Pick: Georgia
#11 Alabama at #15 LSU
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Alabama is playing hot or cold football right now. When the team is firing on all cylinders, they are a very challenging opponent; other times, the offense stalls and struggles to get down the field. The Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, who may be the most athletic quarterback in the country. LSU's quarterback is Garrett Nussmeier, a gunslinger who is dangerous for defenses. Both teams are coming off of a bye week, which helps Alabama more, I think, because it gives Milroe more time to heal from running the ball. I think LSU will win this game because the game is in Death Valley and due to Nussmeier's quarterback play. LSU is a three-point underdog.
Pick: LSU
