Big 12 Week 6 Matchups and Predictions
Week 6 of college football has arrived, and this week, the Big 12 plays against Power 4 opponents in every game.
This week is full of conference play, besides UCF playing at the University of Florida! There are six conference games this week. The most interesting game, in my opinion, is Kansas at Arizona State. This is a prime opportunity for both teams to win an in-conference game.
*BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, and Utah all have their bye week this week.
All times listed are Central Time.
Houston at TCU
Friday 6:30 p.m., ESPN
TCU got a much-needed win last week against Kansas and has an opportunity to keep moving in the right direction this week with an easy matchup. TCU wide receiver Jack Bech and quarterback Josh Hoover are among the top five in the nation for yards in terms of their positions. The duo has proved to be a nightmare for defenses. Houston is a bottom-10 team in the nation against the pass, which will be problematic for the Cougars.
Pick: TCU
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Saturday, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State has not looked like the same team they were just one season ago. The Cowboys Ollie Gordon II has plummeted his draft stock, and the team has only been relatively successful on offense, most of which has been passed by Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman. One of the main factors for this game will be West Virginia quarterback Garret Greene; he has played inconsistently this season. He has had four turnovers in the last two games. I believe West Virginia wins this game because Oklahoma State has relied on two fourth-quarter comebacks.
Pick: West Virginia
Baylor at #16 Iowa State
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Baylor has looked better in each of the last two games. They were down by 21 points last week and made the game close. They are not the pushover team some people have them pegged as. Last week, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 153 yards and a touchdown, and Cyclones running back Abu Sama III ran for 101 yards and a touchdown. Iowa State wins this game by 12 plus points.
Pick: Iowa State
UCF at Florida
Saturday, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network
UCF looks to bounce back after a 27-point loss last week to Colorado. UCF quarterback K.J. Jefferson was responsible for three turnovers while throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns last week. Before last week, Jefferson only had one interception on the year. Freshman Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway is waiting for starting quarterback Graham Mertz to make any mistake, so he can prove why he was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in last year's recruitment. UCF's rushing attack will overwhelm the Gators and wear them down. I think UCF will pull away late in the third quarter and come out on top.
Pick: UCF
Kansas at Arizona State
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona State is only favored by three points. I believe that this game will be a double-digit win for the Sun Devils. Jalon Daniels is moving in the right direction. He threw for 179 yards with one interception and touchdown last week, which is much better. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is going to have a high volume this week against the Jayhawks, most likely after TCU had success running the ball. Kansas running back Devin Neal is having a fantastic season, and it will be difficult for the Sun Devils football team.
Pick: Arizona State
Texas Tech at Arizona
Saturday, 10:00 p.m., FS1
This will be the highest-scoring game in the Big 12 this week. The Red Raiders Behren Morton has thrown 1426 yards with fourteen touchdowns and two interceptions. Even with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks missing a game, he still has 551 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season. Arizona quarterback Noah Fafita has played well this season and has continued to grow as a player. I think the Wildcats will be unable to keep up with the Red Raiders offense. Texas Tech will win, and the over will hit; it is 61.5 points this week.
Pick: Texas Tech
Week 6 Big Games Outside the Big 12
Syracuse at #25 UNLV
Friday, 8:00 p.m., FS1
Syracuse brought in many new faces this season, including head coach Fran Brown and quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord has played great this season. He has thrown for 1459 yards with fourteen touchdowns and five interceptions. Syracuse is a good team that can make big plays, and I question UNLV's ability to stop them defensively. I think with all of the redshirting drama happening at UNLV, they will lose the game.
Pick: Syracuse
#9 Missouri at Texas A&M
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ABC
To me, Texas A&M's being favored by 1.5 points is absurd. They have struggled to put games away all year and do not have the offensive capabilities to beat Missouri. Missouri has so much talent on offense, such as quarterback Brady Cook, running back Nate Noel, and wide receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III. Texas A&M has one decisive victory this season; it was against a Florida team that looked lost. I think Missouri wins this in a dominating fashion.
Pick: Missouri
If you are counting after all that, I have the Big 12 going 7-5 this week.
