Big 12 Week Nine Matchups and Predictions
Week 9 of college football is here! This week, there are many games where either team could win due to the similarity of the quality of the teams playing.
Week 9 exclusively features conference play! There are seven conference games. I think the best game this week will be Cincinnati at Colorado. The Big 12 conference has so much parody, and each team can win regardless of how good their opponent is on any given weekend.
*Arizona State and Iowa State have their second bye weeks this week.
All times listed are Central Time.
#11 BYU at UCF
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
I am confused and curious about why UCF is a 2.5-point favorite. The Cougars are coming off a close win over Oklahoma State last week, where they took the lead with ten seconds left. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff leads the team in passing and rushing yards this season. BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter has improved dramatically over the last three games. He had nineteen receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns in his previous three games. UCF quarterback Jacurri Brown rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns this week. UCF running back RJ Harvey is coming off his best game of the year. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on twenty-five carries. This quarterback and running back duo may create problems for the BYU defense due to the offense's versatility. I expect BYU to win this game, but it should be close.
Pick: BYU
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
This game is a toss-up of who is going to win. Oklahoma State played pretty well last week, even though they lost to BYU. Last week, Baylor scored fifty-nine points on offense during their win over Texas Tech. The previous week, Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 274 yards and five touchdowns, three of which were to wide receiver Josh Cameron. In the last game, OSU quarterback Alan Bowman was benched and brought back in; he threw for 92 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II ran for 107 yards while running in two touchdowns and receiving one. If Bowman plays well, the Cowboys should win this game.
Pick: Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at TCU
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Texas Tech is coming off their most embarrassing loss in recent history. Their defense gave up fifty-nine points, making winning a game nearly impossible. TCU beat Utah in their defensive performance of the year against a Power 4 team, but I think this has more to do with how bad Utah's offense is. Both teams have potent offenses when they are hot, but sometimes, they stall horribly and cannot get anything going. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has the fourth most passing yards in the country and tenth most touchdowns. He is playing very well outside of his fumbling issue, which is becoming increasingly more of an issue. TCU's receiver room looks great; receivers Jack Bech, Savion Williams, and JP Richardson create problems all over the field. I would take Texas Tech spread; it is currently +6.5 points, and I am not even confident TCU will win this game.
Pick: TCU
West Virginia at Arizona
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., FS1
Last week, West Virginia was dominated by Kansas State and looks to bounce back by beating Arizona. Kansas State's game plan used different stunts and blitzing packages to confuse and pressure Garret Greene. This proved very effective; he threw for eighty-five yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Though Greene is a fantastic runner, he seems flustered when under pressure and makes poor decisions with the ball. West Virginia has a capable offense whose strength is rushing the ball; Arizona is the seventy-second in the nation against the run and will struggle against WVU's rushing attack. Arizona quarterback Noah Fafita is in a sophomore slump; he now has more interceptions than touchdowns. Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan is one of the nation's best receivers, and this could be a breakout game for him. WVU's defense is ranked 111th in the country against the pass; last week, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had his best game of the season against West Virginia. This game will be a battle of who does a better job covering their weaknesses.
Pick: West Virginia
Utah at Houston
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
This season has been a massive disappointment for Utah football. Going into the season, they were ranked No. 12 in the country in the AP poll. The Utes have now lost three straight games, and this game is an excellent opportunity for them to get back on track. Houston is the worst team in the Big 12, and their win against TCU is the only one within the conference. Utah struggled in every facet last week offensively. Utah only had 68 rushings against the Frogs; TCU gives up 164.1 rushing yards per game, which is 94th in the nation. The Utes' offensive coordinator just stepped down, which may help with the offensive issues; only time will tell. Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 199 yards with one touchdown and interception, and seventy-one yards were on one play.
Houston is not much better on offense; they are ranked 123rd in passing out of 134 teams and 133rd in points per game. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown twice as many interceptions as touchdowns this season. Both teams have stout defenses, which will make this game a slog. I have no faith in Houston's scoring ability, so I believe Utah will win.
Pick: Utah
Kansas at #16 Kansas State
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas State put on an impressive display last week by beating West Virginia by twenty-seven in Morgantown. Kansas put on a great performance last week by beating Houston by twenty-eight. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels played very well; he threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns with a 76% completion accuracy. He rushed for fifty-eight yards and a touchdown as well. Kansas running back Devin Neal ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in their victory over the Cougars. The offense is finally clicking and playing like they were expected to. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is coming off his best game of his career. Wildcats running back DJ Giddens is one of the best running backs in the Big 12 and will be heavily used in this game. The most interesting part of this game will be that Kansas State has the fifth-best rushing defense in the nation, and Kansas has the fifteenth-best rushing attack. I think Kansas State's physicality in the trenches will win them this game.
Pick: Kansas State
Cincinnati at Colorado
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Either team can win this game. Both teams are hot and are playing well. These two teams have debatably the best two quarterbacks in the conference. I am very high on Cincinnati's quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who currently has the fourteenth most passing yards in the country, with only four turnovers on the year. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has the fifth most passing yards and touchdowns in the nation. Buffs wide receiver Travis Hunter has played fantastic this season and will be a determining factor in this matchup. Cincinnati is ranked as the eighty-eighth passing defense in the nation. Colorado averages the seventh most passing yards per game in the country, which will be an issue for the Bearcats. I believe Cincinnati will win this game due to Sorsby's decision-making.
Pick: Cincinnati
Week 9 Big Games Outside the Big 12
Syracuse vs. #19 Pittsburgh
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
This game has significant implications for the ACC Championship game. Pittsburgh is currently undefeated in conference play and is in fourth place. Syracuse is two and one in conference play and is in fifth place. Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein has played very well this season. He has thrown for 1700 yards with fifteen touchdowns and five interceptions. He is a true freshman and has led the team to an undefeated start. Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is one of the top ten quarterbacks in yards per game and total touchdowns during the season. This is Syracuse head coach Fran Brown's first year of being ever. He was the defensive backs coach at Georgia before being the head coach at Syracuse. The Orange average the second most passing yards per game, and Pittsburgh has the 105th-ranked defense against the pass. Pittsburgh averages the twelfth most passing yards per game, and Syracuse has the eighty-nine-ranked defense against the pass. The main difference between the two teams is that Pittsburgh is much better at rushing the ball and has a better rushing defense.
Pick: Pittsburgh
#17. Boise State at UNLV
Friday, 9:30 p.m., CBS
This year, UNLV has had a lot of drama off the field with their starting quarterback redshirting mid-season. Both teams are coming into this game with one loss and are contending to qualify for the Group of Five spot for the College Football Playoff. The story of this year has been Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is on pace to break Barry Sanders rushing record. Jeanty has rushed for 1248 yards and seventeen touchdowns, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen has played smart this season; he has only thrown two interceptions. UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams has only played four games but has thrown for 838 yards, ten touchdowns, and two interceptions. He is the team's leading rusher, with 390 yards and four touchdowns. UNLV is a very good team and will keep this a close game. Boise State will win this game due to Jeanty's speed and elusiveness.
Pick: Boise State
#12 Notre Dame vs #24 Navy
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ABC
I want both Army and Navy to stay undefeated. This game is being played at MetLife Stadium, which is the home of the Giants and Jets. Navy has five rushers averaging over 150 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Blake Horvath has the most rushing yards, with 621 yards. The Midshipman runs the triple option, which wears down defenses over the game. This style of play may be old, but it is as effective as ever. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard has played well as a dual-threat option for the team; he has passed for 1182 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 462 yards and ten touchdowns. The Fighting Irish will beat Navy due to their depth and athleticism.
Pick: Notre Dame
#20 Illinois at #1 Oregon
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS
I am a big believer in head coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Lanning was a phenomenal defensive coordinator at Georgia before his time at Oregon. Gabriel looks like a Heisman contender; he is in the top ten in yards, fifteen in touchdowns, and leads the nation in completion accuracy. Ducks wide receivers Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson are a deadly duo and have created issues for everyone they've gone against. Oregon running back Jordan James has rushed for 717 yards and eight touchdowns this season, forcing teams not to play two safeties high against the receivers mentioned previously.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has played amazingly this season; he has thrown for 1506 yards with fifteen touchdowns and one interception. He is an exceptional player and is a large reason for the team's success. The Fighting Illini also have an outstanding defense; they have had eight interceptions this year. Even still, I think Oregon's speed will win them the game.
Pick: Ohio State
#21 Missouri at #15 Alabama
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Both teams have struggled this season after they were preseason top eleven teams. This game provides an opportunity for both teams to prove themselves. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is a nightmare for every defensive coordinator he faces due to his sheer athleticism. He has the rare mix of elite speed and throwing power that allows him to do anything with the ball. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams may be the best receiver in the nation, and he is very elusive and hard to tackle once the ball is in his hands. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was hospitalized during last week's game and returned to finish the game out. Cook has played well this season. I think the Tigers are outmatched in this game, and the Crimson Tide will win.
Pick: Alabama
#5 Texas at #25 Vanderbilt
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Last week, Texas got embarrassed by Georgia at home and needs to make a statement versus Vanderbilt. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers did not look good last week versus Georgia. The dawgs exposed Texas' offensive line troubles and Ewers' ability to play under pressure. Ewers' issue may have been caused by his injury earlier in the year. The Longhorns even tried putting in Arch Manning, but that was equally unsuccessful. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has done it all this season; he is the team's leading passer and rusher. I think Vanderbilt does not have the depth to win this game. Texas has more talent in skill positions, such as wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Quintrevion Wisner. I think Texas will win the game.
Pick: Texas
#8 LSU at #14 Texas A&M
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The winner of this game will be the only SEC team with a perfect conference record. The game is a night game in College Station, which is a challenging environment. LSU is led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has played well this year. Nussmeier has thrown for 2222 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. I think A&M is overrated after beating a weak Missouri team. The Aggies have a good defense that will challenge LSU's offense. LSU is the better team and will win this game.
Pick: LSU
