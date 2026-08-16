Welcome to the Hot Takes Edition of the TCU Mail Bag

With a critical season in front of the TCU Horned Frogs, expectations are rather varying for head coach Sonny Dykes as he looks to lead his team back into a double-digit win season, and potentially back to Arlington and beyond for post-season football.

But from the fans' point of view, optimism is running high as they enter 2026. With the season approaching, there are also plenty of questions that still need answers.





And with those questions come hot takes. TCU fans sent in their boldest predictions for the upcoming season. Which ones have a chance, and which ones might be a little too hot?

Can TCU Produce a 1,000-Yard Rusher and Receiver in 2026?

"TCU has a 1000-yard pass catcher and a 1000-yard rusher this season" - @FroggyWalnuts

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one seems not only realistic but also partly necessary for what the Frogs want to accomplish this season. Gordon Sammis, as the offensive coordinator at UConn last year, finished with a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver, and the Frogs have found 1,000-yard receivers nearly every season since Dykes took over in Fort Worth.

To me, this is more about the health of the team. Running the ball will be at the forefront of the mind of the coaching staff, and with an improved offensive line, they should find more success in that area this year. Payne also seems primed to be the perfect breakout star of the team, and as long as he can endure receiving the bulk of the work this season, he should cross 1,000 yards pretty handily.

The same thing goes for receiver Jordan Dwyer, who should be the primary target of the offense, and showed flashes of how dominant he can be last year. If he remains healthy through the year, and with defenses being forced to commit to the run or the passing attack, there is no doubt he can cross it. The only reason I could see him struggling is the rotation they roll with during the season, trying to keep him fresh throughout the game.

Verdict: Not a Hot Take

Could TCU Start 8-0 and Crack the Top 12?

"Frogs start 8-0 and are ranked top 12, then drop 2 of 4 in November during the toughest stretch." - @TCU_Norcal & @kvanarsdale

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes watches from the sidelines against the Southern California Trojans in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now we are talking, this is a good one, but also an entirely fair sentiment when looking at the schedule. I mean, genuinely, if you take the expectations for this team, and who they match up against, 8-0. It isn't outside the realm of possibilities. Sure, it's the Big 12 and chaos will follow it, but the direction of fall camp this year is mitigating that chaos and keeping the results dictated by the Frogs, not by mistakes.

Now, with that said, it isn't an easy path. I do expect the Frogs to escape their non-conference schedule unscathed, but starting conference play on the road against UCF, followed by a home game against BYU, which is expected to contend for the Big 12 Championship, won't be a walk through the garden.

Baylor, West Virginia, and Kansas are wildcards, but the Frogs should have more talent, which is important during the middle part of the season when teams are starting to get beat up. If the Frogs can get through UCF and BYU unbeaten, though, then everything is in play.

Although, I do offer this. If the Frogs are 7-1 at that point, with a close loss to BYU, then you are more than happy with that as well.

Verdict: Doable but a top-12 ranking is a hot take

Will a TCU Transfer Cornerback Become an All-Big 12 Star?

"One of the DB transfers (Jacob Fields, Kalen Carrol and Teon Parks) has a 4+ interception year and earns all Big 12 first team Honors- @TCULOVER7

Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) catches a pass against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Teon Parks (3) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now this, this I agree with completely, but the worry of opportunity is clearly there. I've spoken very highly of the secondary this camp, and I truly believe it is the strongest group on the team, and the depth is only further adding to that.

I think any three could achieve that, but for the purpose of this, I think Teon Parks is a solid player to make this argument for. He's taken massive strides since arriving in Fort Worth this past spring, and while new cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd still believes he has more to work on, the improvement has already been noticeable through fall camp.

Pair that with the fact he has been a magnet for interceptions through camp, and it's easy to say he could find himself with four during the season, and conversations for an all-conference team. Working against him, though, is the fact that the Big 12 is insanely deep in the cornerback room, and there will be tough competition for limited spots.

Verdict: Hot, but tolerable

As always, thank you for submitting your questions to the mailbag, and if you have a question you want asked, find me on X at @Jdandress11