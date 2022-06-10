KillerFrogs 2022 College Football Preseason All-America Team
We've entered the doldrums of the college football offseason. Kickoff is over 80 days away but the season– and even spring ball– is long in the past. That being said, it's time to build an early 2022 All-America Team.
Note: This isn't a projection of what the AP All-America Team will look like, rather a build of our own thoughts on the players.
Ohio State and Alabama lead the selections with four each (likely to no one's surprise) and USC follows with three. Clemson, Georgia, and Texas land two each on the list and two players from the Group of Five teams are represented.
This list was comprised from a combination of proven merit (with many selections being returning 2021 All-Americans) and projection into this season. Of course, many players were painstakingly left off the list– we'll address them below.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Texas
Running back: Treyvion Henderson, Ohio State
All-purpose back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Wide receiver: Xavier Worthy, Texas
Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Wide receiver: Jordan Addison, USC
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia
Offensive lineman: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Offensive lineman: Andrew Vorhees, USC
Offensive lineman: Olusegun "Victor" Oluwatimi, Michigan
Offensive lineman: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Offensive lineman: Paris Johnson, Ohio State
First Team Defense
Defensive lineman: Jalen Carter, Georgia
Defensive lineman: Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Defensive lineman: Andre Carter II, Army
Defensive lineman: Calijah Kancey, Pitt
Linebacker: Will Anderson, Alabama
Linebacker: Noah Sewell, Oregon
Linebacker: Eric Gentry, USC
Linebacker: Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Cornerback: Eli Ricks, Alabama
Cornerback: Cam Smith, South Carolina
Defensive back: Riley Moss, Iowa
Safety: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
Safety: Jordan Battle, Alabama
First Team Special Teams
Kicker: Jake Moody, Michigan
Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona
Returner: Brian Battie, South Florida
Who We "Left Off"
I can't believe you left Player X off this list!!
I know, neither can we. But that's the difficulty in only having a select few roster spots available. Obvious players that just barely missed the cut and we didn't forget about (and would theoretically land on our second team):
- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
- Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
- Caleb Chandler, OL, Louisville
- John Michael Schwartz, OL, Minnesota
- Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- Henry To'oto'o, LB, Alabama
- Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
- Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri
Why Isn't There Much Group Of Five Representation?
This is a hot topic in college football and no, this list wasn't crafted with a Power Five bias in mind. The tough reality of star Go5 players is they often transfer to larger programs or leave school early for the NFL Draft. Notable Go5 players to transfer to P5 programs who were in consideration:
- Miles Frazier, OT, LSU (from Florida International)
- Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (from UTEP)
- Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State (from Western Kentucky)
Surely by year's end there will be much more representation from Go5 schools as guys evolve and emerge.
