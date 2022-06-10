KillerFrogs 2022 College Football Preseason All-America Team

We've entered the doldrums of the college football offseason. Kickoff is over 80 days away but the season– and even spring ball– is long in the past. That being said, it's time to build an early 2022 All-America Team.

Note: This isn't a projection of what the AP All-America Team will look like, rather a build of our own thoughts on the players.

Ohio State and Alabama lead the selections with four each (likely to no one's surprise) and USC follows with three. Clemson, Georgia, and Texas land two each on the list and two players from the Group of Five teams are represented.

This list was comprised from a combination of proven merit (with many selections being returning 2021 All-Americans) and projection into this season. Of course, many players were painstakingly left off the list– we'll address them below.

First Team Offense

Quarterback: CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Running back: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Running back: Treyvion Henderson, Ohio State

All-purpose back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Wide receiver: Xavier Worthy, Texas

Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Wide receiver: Jordan Addison, USC

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Offensive lineman: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Offensive lineman: Andrew Vorhees, USC

Offensive lineman: Olusegun "Victor" Oluwatimi, Michigan

Offensive lineman: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Offensive lineman: Paris Johnson, Ohio State

First Team Defense

Defensive lineman: Jalen Carter, Georgia

Defensive lineman: Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Defensive lineman: Andre Carter II, Army

Defensive lineman: Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Linebacker: Will Anderson, Alabama

Linebacker: Noah Sewell, Oregon

Linebacker: Eric Gentry, USC

Linebacker: Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Cornerback: Eli Ricks, Alabama

Cornerback: Cam Smith, South Carolina

Defensive back: Riley Moss, Iowa

Safety: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

Safety: Jordan Battle, Alabama

First Team Special Teams

Kicker: Jake Moody, Michigan

Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona

Returner: Brian Battie, South Florida

Who We "Left Off"

I can't believe you left Player X off this list!!

I know, neither can we. But that's the difficulty in only having a select few roster spots available. Obvious players that just barely missed the cut and we didn't forget about (and would theoretically land on our second team):

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Caleb Chandler, OL, Louisville

John Michael Schwartz, OL, Minnesota

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Henry To'oto'o, LB, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri

Why Isn't There Much Group Of Five Representation?

This is a hot topic in college football and no, this list wasn't crafted with a Power Five bias in mind. The tough reality of star Go5 players is they often transfer to larger programs or leave school early for the NFL Draft. Notable Go5 players to transfer to P5 programs who were in consideration:

Miles Frazier, OT, LSU (from Florida International)

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (from UTEP)

Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State (from Western Kentucky)

Surely by year's end there will be much more representation from Go5 schools as guys evolve and emerge.

