College Football Week 6 Top Games You Should Watch

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books and there is a shift in the top 25 standings. Alabama has moved into the number one spot. The Kansas Jayhawks continue their magical season and have captured college football fans' hearts. Ole Miss and Penn State have jumped into the top 10.

The season is flying by and Week 6 has arrived.

Let's take a look at the slate for College Football Week 6. All kickoff times below are listed in Central Time (CT)

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11:00 a.m., ABC [Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

If you would've told me before the season that both Texas and Oklahoma were unranked coming into this matchup, I would say you were crazy. For the first time since 1998, that is exactly the case. But it's the Red River Showdown. This is one of the best rivalries in sports and if last year's game was any indication of what's to come, sign me up.

#17 TCU at #19 Kansas

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11:00 a.m., FS1 [Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

There is no TCU bias putting this game here. This is an exciting matchup between two teams that have shown the college football world they could be legitimate. This game is so exciting that College Gameday is coming to Lawrence, Kansas for the first time ever. There is lots of intrigue and both teams want to prove they belong.

#8 Tennessee vs. #25 LSU

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11:00 a.m., ESPN [Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The Volunteers are coming off a bye week but they picked up a big win over Florida the week prior. The Tigers pulled off a close win against Auburn. Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since 2016 and a win would keep pace with Georgia. I'm really excited to see this explosive Tennessee offense go up against this tough LSU front seven.

#11 Utah vs. #18 UCLA

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m., FOX [Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

It's exciting to put a PAC-12 matchup here. The Bruins moved to 5-0 after defeating Washington last week. For Utah, they have back-to-back tough games against UCLA and #6 USC next week. This game will be fought in the trenches. UCLA has found a lot of success running the football but they will face a formidable challenge with this tough Utah defense.

#16 BYU vs. Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., NBC [Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

There were high hopes for Notre Dame coming into the season. Week 1 they were ranked #5 but they fell short against Ohio State. They followed up that performance with a shocking loss to Marshall. Now they find themselves favored against #16 BYU. This could be a trap game for the Cougars but a win here might further prove that they're tough to beat.

Texas A&M at Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:00 p.m., CBS [Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

You may recall that there was a lot of offseason drama between coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. This matchup was on every calendar before the season but a couple Texas A&M losses have dampened the excitement for this game. Nonetheless, the injury to Bryce Young is certainly something to monitor and this game could get chippy.

