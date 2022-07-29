TCU Football: Davis Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

College football’s watch list season continues as Derius Davis, TCU wide receiver and return specialist, has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list. This award is given annually to the most versatile player in college football.

This award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission and is presented by Texas Roadhouse. It is named for Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville. He played at Notre Dame, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1956, and was the number one draft pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. He played every position in the backfield while at Notre Dame, where he also kicked, punted, returned kicks, and played defensive back. It has been presented every year since 2010.

TCU’s Jeremy Kerley was a finalist for this award in 2010. Last year’s award went to Marcus Jones of Houston. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include D’Shawn Jamison (Texas), Malik Knowles (Kansas State), Kenny Logan Jr. (Kansas), Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), Brennan Presley (Oklahoma State), and Myles Price (Texas Tech).

Davis topped TCU last season with 36 receptions, while his 518 receiving yards placed second. He averaged 10.2 yards on punt returns and 29.6 yards on kickoff returns, including taking the game's opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown versus West Virginia. It was his fourth career special teams score. His three career punt returns for touchdowns are tied for second in TCU history, just one behind KaVontae Turpin (4, 2015-18) for the lead.

A senior from Saint Francisville, La., Davis had his second career 100-yard receiving game with 103 yards on six catches in a 31-28 win over Kansas. The six grabs equaled a career-high set on two previous occasions. He added a 43-yard touchdown run against the Jayhawks for his first career rushing score and ninth career touchdown via four different ways. He also has four receiving scores, three on punt returns and one kickoff return. He totaled five catches for 81 yards in the 30-28 victory over Baylor.

