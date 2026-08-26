Dear North Carolina From TCU Fans, Welcome to Ireland, We'll Take It From Here

Dear North Carolina,

Well...here we are.

Two American football teams. One historic city. Tens of thousands of fans crossing an ocean because we all love college football just a little too much.

Honestly? I can't think of a better way to kick off a season.

Welcome to Ireland

Ireland has a way of bringing people together. We've all watched the videos. Fans from different countries packed into the same pubs, singing songs together, laughing together, and somehow becoming best friends for a night. Sports have a funny way of doing that.

Now it's our turn.

For one weekend, Horned Frogs and Tar Heels get to experience one of the greatest cities in the world together.

So before we get to football, let's make a deal.

Let's all be good guests.

Learn to say Sláinte. Strike up a conversation with the locals. If someone starts singing in the pub, don't just stand there...join in. Nobody cares if you can actually sing.

And whatever you do...

Don't ask them to explain American college football.

We've barely figured it out ourselves.

For one weekend, it isn't about conference realignment, NIL, revenue sharing, or playoff expansion.

It's just college football.

And that's pretty awesome.

Now...

About that football.

About That Football...

The last time we saw each other was almost a year ago in Chapel Hill.

There was a lot of excitement. Rightfully so. Bill Belichick was making his college coaching debut, and the entire college football world was watching.

You scored first.

Then TCU scored 48 of the next 55 points.

Kevorian Barnes running through the North Carolina line | Tony Beblowski, Killer Frogs

Sorry about that.

Actually...

Not really.

The past year has certainly kept North Carolina in the headlines. Some because of football. Some...not so much.

Hopefully this trip is about football again.

Well...

Football and Guinness.

What Exactly Is a Tart Heel?

One thing, though...

Can we talk about "Tar Heels" for a minute?

I'll admit it.

Until we played you last season, I had absolutely no idea what a Tar Heel was.

I spent way too much time trying to figure it out.

Nearly a year later...

I still occasionally catch myself thinking it's some kind of bird.

Relax.

I know it's not.

I finally learned it's actually one of the cooler nicknames in college sports. It goes back to North Carolina workers who made naval stores from pine trees and literally had tar stuck to their heels. Somewhere along the way, it became a badge of honor.

That's a pretty good story.

Carlonia Blue Gets Our Respect

You know what else is pretty good?

That Carolina blue.

Seriously.

It may be the best color in college athletics.

It's timeless. You see it from across the stadium and instantly know who it belongs to.

Pregame hype by the Marching Tar Heels | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

We'll still take purple every day of the week...

But we'll give you that one.

That's the beauty of college football.

Different traditions.

Different campuses.

Different fight songs.

Different colors.

(Although ours is objectively more fun. By the end of the weekend you'll either know Riff Ram Bah Zoo...or you'll never want to hear it again.)

Until Saturday...

For one weekend, thousands of Tar Heels and Horned Frogs will fill the same streets, the same pubs, and the same stadium.

There will be plenty of time to cheer, complain about the officials, and convince ourselves that one call changed everything.

That's college football.

Until then, safe travels North Carolina.

Make a few new friends.

Raise a Guinness.

Soak it all in.

Ireland deserves that.

As for Saturday...

That's our day.

TCU player celebrates defeating North Carolina in 2025 by recreating the coral Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson pose. | KillerFrogs.com

Your friends (until kickoff),

KillerFrogs