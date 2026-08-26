Can North Carolina Bounce Back Against TCU?

Last season, the Tar Heels didn’t have the start they wanted, losing 48-14 to the Horned Frogs, foreshadowing the rest of the year. UNC finished 5-7, missing the opportunity to make a bowl game in Belichick’s debut season. Changes had to be made, and Belichick got to work as he fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and hired Bobby Petrino. North Carolina's schedule is unforgiving; they host No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 7 Miami, No.24 Louisville, and travel to play Clemson, Pitt, Duke, and Virginia. North Carolina will have a hard time finding opportunities to stack wins before it's too late.

Can TCU Avoid Another Early-Season Setback?

TCU’s 2025 season couldn’t have started any better as they spoiled Bill Belichick’s debut on a national stage; however, their season got away from them, missing an opportunity to make the Big 12 Championship game. This season, Head Coach Sonny Dykes has high expectations for how far the Frogs can go, but early-season losses have been the Frogs’ Kryptonite; this week's zero matchup becomes massively important.

New Quarterbacks and Coordinators Take Center Stage

Jaden Craig vs. Billy Edwards Jr. Both quarterbacks will headline this matchup, as both are newcomers to their programs. Craig transferred from Harvard after two seasons as the Crimson’s starter and will look to make the most of his final year of college eligibility. Last week, North Carolina announced that Edwards had won the starting job and would face the Horned Frogs. The sixth-year senior transferred from Wisconsin after his 2025 campaign ended early after an injury.

TCU's Harvard Transfer, Jaden Craig, at fall practice, 2026 | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Both TCU and UNC will debut their new offensive coordinators, with Petrino for the Tar Heels and Gordon Sammis for the Frogs. Both coaches will focus on the run game, which both programs gladly welcome after both offenses ranked in the nineties nationally. Will the coaches ask for their quarterbacks to carry the weight, or will they use their offensive weapons to make the burden easier?

TCU Is Favored, But Could Dublin Produce an Upset?

Entering last season’s matchup, TCU was a -3.5 point favorite on the road in Chapel Hill, and the Frogs easily covered the spread. This year’s matchup features an international neutral site, evening the playing field for both teams. TCU is a -7.5 favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 47.5 points. One of the first college football games of the season is expected to be an entertaining matchup between a program trying to find itself and the other trying to prove they belong.

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A year ago, TCU made a statement in Chapel Hill. Now, the Horned Frogs have an opportunity to do it again on an even bigger stage. With new quarterbacks, new offensive coordinators and plenty of questions surrounding both programs, Dublin should provide some early answers. For TCU, a win would be more than a successful trip overseas. It would be the first step toward proving this team is ready to contend in the Big 12.

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