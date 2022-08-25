The TCU Horned Frogs have received yet another preseason watch list honor. This time it was senior quarterback Max Duggan. He has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, encapsulates all that is positive in college sports. The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity, and those who honor the game.

“The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities,” says John Unitas, Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award bears the name of the man many call the finest quarterback to play the game of football.

The award has been presented since 1987. Last year’s winner was Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include Hudson Card (Texas), JT Daniels (West Virginia), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Adrian Martinez (Kansas State), Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), and Ty Shough (Texas Tech).

Duggan ranks fifth in TCU history with 5,920 yards passing. He set career-highs with a 63.9 completion percentage, and 16 touchdown passes last season. He posted career-best totals of 346 yards passing, four touchdowns, and 391 yards of offense at Oklahoma, completing 20-of-30 attempts with no interceptions. He became the first Horned Frog to throw for four touchdowns in a game since Kenny Hill had five scoring passes against Kansas in 2017. Duggan placed fourth on TCU last season with 352 yards rushing. His 19 career rushing touchdowns are just two shy of cracking the program's top 10.

A Council Bluffs, Iowa, native, Duggan is one of two Big 12 student-athletes to represent the conference on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group. As part of the committee assignment, Duggan represents the interests of Big 12 players and college football as a whole. He is also a two-time Academic All-Big 12 recipient.

