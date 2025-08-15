The Frogs experienced mixed emotions today with some injury updates from Day 11 of fall practice.

Fall Camp Giveth, Fall Camp Taketh Away in Fort Worth
It was reported on Thursday that the Horned Frogs had some injury updates on the defensive side of the ball. On a positive note, Elijah Jackson returned to action at the cornerback position to add even more depth to an already strong piece of this year's squad.
Jackson is a senior who transferred to TCU from Washington after five seasons with the Huskies. In Washington's path to the CFP National Championship, the California native saw the most action as he recorded 61 tackles while starting all 15 games. Jackson also had six passes deflected and two forced fumbles over the season, which included a season-high eight tackles against #8 Oregon early in the season.
In Washington's CFP Semifinal game against #3 Texas in 2023, Jackson recorded four tackles and a pass break-up in the Huskies' Sugar Bowl win. The pass break-up in question came on the final play of the game in what could have been a go-ahead touchdown in favor of the Longhorns.
While Jackson's return to the field is a massive benefit for the TCU secondary, it's not uncommon for their to be injuries during fall camp. Frog fans learned via social media last night that Keylan Abrams is out for the season with a leg injury based on his post of a brace on his left leg. Abrams graduated from DeSoto High School as a 3-star recruit and was rated as the No.102 linebacker in the country by 247 Sports.
As a junior at DeSoto High School, Abrams had 90 tackles including 20 TFL, 21 Sacks, and 1 INT. While the true freshman may not have started for the Frog defense to begin the season, his fall camp performance has suggested that he might have had chances to join that starting rotation on the defensive line. Abrams role on DeSoto's defense helped lead the school to it's 3rd state championship in 2023.
To some football fans, injuries like this may seem unnecessary and pointless. But that couldn't be further from the truth. For younger players in any college football program, fall camp is where you can make a long-lasting impression on your coaching staff that could result in more playing time, or at least more chances at playing time, as the season progresses.
Even athletes with more experience might be fighting for a starting job, so intensity during practice might remain high for longer periods of time.
For the rest of the TCU Football team, these injuries throughout the season are a constant reminder that it's not a bad idea to have a "next-man-up" mentality.