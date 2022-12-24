Football Bowl Season: Staff Confidence Pool Week One Update

The first week of the bowl games is behind us, with 15 of the 42 games already played. How’s your college bowl pool going? Are you still in the competition? Did you put all your confidence points on the early games? Or maybe you waited for the late games?

Several of our staff are competing in a confidence pool this bowl season. What is a confidence pool? Well, it takes the games to a different level and adds to the excitement of watching 42 games over the next three weeks. First, you pick the winners of each game, including the national championship game. Then, once you have the winners, you rank them 1-42. The game you’re most confident in the outcome of is the one that gets the 42 points. The game you’re least confident in the outcome is the one that gets the 1 point. After all the games are played, the person with the most points wins, not necessarily the one that wins the most.

Here's where our staff stands through those first 15 games

1st Place – Brett Gibbons

Confidence Points Earned – 288 points (of a maximum of 525 thus far)

Wins – 11 of 15 (.733)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 35.1% (with 36% of the games played)

Most Confident Win – 38 points (Oregon State over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl)

2nd Place – Tyler Brown

Confidence Points Earned – 284 points

Wins – 10 of 15 (.667)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 34.6%

Most Confident Win – 40 points (Air Force over Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl)

Yes. You’re reading this right. Our Sports Ignoramus, who claims to know nothing about sports, is sitting in second place, at the moment. This is after he went 12-1 in the regular season predictions, only missing the Big 12 Championship Game.

3rd Place – Barry Lewis

Confidence Points Earned – 283 points

Wins – 10 of 15 (.667)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 34.5%

Most Confident Win – 39 points (Oregon State over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl)

4th Place – David Tucker

Confidence Points Earned – 253 points

Wins – 7 of 15 (.467)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 30.9%

Most Confident Win – 42 points (UAB over Miami in the Bahamas Bowl)

5th Place – Nathan Cross

Confidence Points Earned – 166 points

Wins – 6 of 15 (.400)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 20.2%

Most Confident Win – 39 points (Marshall over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl)

6th Place (tie) – Derek Lytle

Confidence Points Earned – 143 points

Wins – 7 of 15 (.467)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 17.4%

Most Confident Win – 41 points (Boise State over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl)

6th Place (tie) – Tori Couch

Confidence Points Earned – 143 points

Wins – 10 of 15 (.667)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 17.4%

Most Confident Win – 30 points (Air Force over Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl)

KillerFrogs Prediction Article

Before the games began, we wrote an article predicting the bowl games’ results. Not only did we pick the winner, we predicted the score. We then used the point differential in our predicted score to determine the confidence points (the higher the differential, the more confidence points assigned. Here’s how those predictions are standing up:

Confidence Points Earned – 239 points

Wins – 10 of 15 (.667)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 29.1%

Most Confident Win – 41 points (Oregon State over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl)

One unique way to pick is based on travel and experiences at each stadium. Our friends at Road to CFB and College Football Tour did that. Take some time and listen to Brett and Andrew chat about their travel and how they’d rank the bowls based on that. Catch their video chat here. As Road to CFB and College Football Tour, they submitted entries submitted picks based on their travel experiences, and not on how the teams may or may not do on the gridiron. Here’s how those are doing:

Confidence Points Earned – 103 points

Wins – 10 of 15 (.667)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 12.6%

Most Confident Win – 16 points (Marshall over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl)

Road to CFB

Confidence Points Earned – 79 points

Wins – 6 of 15 (.400)

Percent of Total Possible Points – 9.6%

Most Confident Win – 23 points (Houston over Louisiana in the Independence Bowl)

We will provide another update next week on our staff before the NY6 games begin.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.