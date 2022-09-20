Skip to main content
Football Poll Watching: Week 4 - Top Seven Hold Steady

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington enters the rankings and Michigan State plummets after the Huskies defeat the Spartans on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the Week 4 polls in college football, the only change in the top seven this week is that Georgia assumed the top position in both polls after only holding in the AP poll last week. 

On Saturday, Washington defeated Michigan State in Seattle by a score of 39-28. This was enough to move the 3-0 Huskies into both polls this week while also moving the Spartans down 12 spots in one poll and all the way out of the other. 

The Big 12 has four teams in the rankings, with both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the Top 10. Baylor and Texas are also each ranked. Three other schools, Iowa State, TCU, and Kansas, are receiving votes in at least one poll. Yes, you read that right - Kansas is receiving votes in a weekly poll that's not a basketball poll. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (3-0), no change

2 - Alabama (3-0), no change

3 - Ohio State (3-0), no change

4 - Michigan (3-0), no change

5 - Clemson (3-0), no change

6 - Oklahoma (3-0), no change

7 - USC (3-0), no change

8 - Kentucky (3-0), up 1

9 - Oklahoma State (3-0), down 1

10 - Arkansas (3-0), no change

17 - Baylor (2-1), no change

22 - Texas (2-1), down 1

23 - Texas A&M (2-1), up 1

Dropped from the rankings - Michigan State (#11)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Kansas (#34)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (3-0), up 1

2 - Alabama (3-0), down 1

3 - Ohio State (3-0), no change

4 - Michigan (3-0), up 1

5 - Clemson (3-0), down 1

6 - Oklahoma (3-0), no change

7 - USC (3-0), up 1

8 - Oklahoma State (3-0), down 1

9 - Kentucky (3-0), up 1

10 - Arkansas (3-0), up 1

17 - Baylor (2-1), up 2

19 - Texas (2-1), up 1 1

20 - Texas A&M (2-1), up 2

Dropped from the rankings - Pittsburgh (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#34), TCU (#36), Kansas (#37)

