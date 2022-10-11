Football Poll Watching: Week 7: Frogs Move Up to No. 13

The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0), after debuting in the polls last week, have moved up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

After that intense game in Lawrence against two undefeated teams, TCU looks to rinse and repeat and take on another ranked opponent this week. This time, it will be the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

For the Frogs, this is the highest they've been ranked since 2017 when they finished the season ranked No. 9. Head coach Sonny Dykes was on the staff that year as an offensive analyst.

Saturday will mark TCU’s first home game as a ranked team against a ranked opponent since Oct. 7, 2017, when the No. 8 Horned Frogs beat No. 23 West Virginia, 31-24, with ESPN’s College GameDay on site.

TCU is playing a ranked opponent for a third consecutive game for the first time since the final three contests in 2015, when it lost 30-29 at No. 7 Oklahoma before beating No. 7 Baylor 28-21 in double overtime and No. 15 Oregon 47-41 in triple OT in the Alamo Bowl.

This week, there are now five or six teams (depending on which poll) from the Big 12 in the rankings, which is the most teams any week this season. In addition to the Frogs and Cowboys, the other teams include Kansas State (No. 17), Kansas (No. 19), and Texas (tied for No. 22). All of those rankings were per the AP Top 25. Baylor is No. 23 in the Coaches Poll and is "receiving votes" in the AP poll.

In the Top 10, there were zero changes in the Coaches Poll over last week's poll. However, there was a lot of shifting in the AP Top 25 poll, though the same ten teams remain in the Top Ten. Alabama, who pulled off a close win over Texas A&M, dropped to No. 3 in the AP poll.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (6-0), up 1

2 - Ohio State (6-0), up 1

3 - Alabama (6-0), down 2

4 - Clemson (6-0), up 1

5 - Michigan (6-0), down 1

6 - Tennessee (5-0), up 2

7 - USC (6-0), down 1

8 - Oklahoma State (5-0), down 1

9 - Ole Miss (6-0), no change

10 - Penn State (6-0), no change

13 - TCU (5-0), up 4

17 - Kansas State (5-1), up 3

19 - Kansas (5-1), no change

21 - Cincinnati (5-1), up 3

22 (tied) - Texas (4-2), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: BYU (#16), Washington (#21), LSU (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Baylor (#27)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Alabama (6-0), no change

2 - Georgia (6-0), no change

3 - Ohio State (6-0), no change

4 - Michigan (6-0), no change

5 - Clemson (6-0), no change

6 - USC (6-0), no change

7 - Oklahoma State (5-0), no change

8 - Tennessee (5-0), no change

9 - Ole Miss (6-0), no change

10 - Penn State (6-0), no change

15 - TCU (5-0), up 3

16 - Kansas State (5-1), up 4

20 - Kansas (5-1), down 3

21 - Cincinnati (5-1), previously not ranked

23 - Baylor (3-2), previously not ranked

24 - Texas (4-2), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: BYU (#16), Washington (#24), Arkansas (#25)

