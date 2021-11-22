Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Football: TCU vs Kansas Post Game Debrief
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Max Duggan, Griffin Kell

    Football: TCU vs Kansas Post Game Debrief

    Gary Patterson was TCU Football's good luck charm one last time.
    Author:

    © Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

    Gary Patterson was TCU Football's good luck charm one last time.

    First, Coach P led the team out of the tunnel with hugs for the Seniors. Then Max Duggan started warming up on the sideline. Then Kendre Miller got a carry and the Horned Frogs had their Mojo back.

    TCU started their last home game of the season strong, forcing Kansas to punt after a 3-and-out on their first possession. Then Darius Davis went to work on TCU's first possession with a 43 yard touchdown run on the end around. 

    Kansas would respond with Jalon Daniels the very next possession, signaling that this game was going to be a dogfight until the end.

    After forcing a TCU punt, KU would go on an 8 play 82 yard 4:13 touchdown drive highlighted by a 44 yard Jalon Daniels pass to Trevor Kardell to set KU up at the TCU 20 yard line. The true freshman KU running back Devin Neal would punch it into he end zone a few plays later, and after a spectacular interception by JaCobee Bryant the Jayhawks would go into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

    Read More

    Kendre Miller, Max Duggan and Darius Davis would lead the second half charge for TCU, with each busting a 40+ yard play to either score or set up a touchdown. 

    Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels would finish the game 22/30 for 255 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through the air. He added 6 carries for37 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground. 

    In the end it was the rushing game that was the difference for TCU.

    Kendre Miller would rack up a 9.3 yard per carry average in a triumphant return after missing the Oklahoma State game, ending the day with 112 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. TCU as a team would rush for 326 yards compared to KU's 124 team rushing yards, eventually giving TCU the edge and setting Griffin Kell up for this game winning field goal. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) follows thru on the eventual game winning field goal against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Football: TCU vs Kansas Post Game Debrief

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball and is tackled by many Texas Longhorns defenders during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Week 12 Results: Holding Serve in the Big 12

    2 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The Rules Reconsidered: I’m not Holding; I’m Helping This Defensive End Keep His Head on His Spine

    4 hours ago
    FEl0Ue1WUAMl59x
    More Sports

    TCU Women’s Soccer: The Triumph of Perseverance

    9 hours ago
    Killer Bart Simpson
    Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas Football

    Nov 20, 2021
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football versus Kansas: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Nov 20, 2021
    Frog Alley pregame before a TCU football game
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The New Frog Alley Creates a Better Game Day Experience

    Nov 20, 2021
    TCU Nicholls 1
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Big Comeback Gets TCU to 3-0

    Nov 20, 2021