Football: TCU vs Kansas Post Game Debrief

First, Coach P led the team out of the tunnel with hugs for the Seniors. Then Max Duggan started warming up on the sideline. Then Kendre Miller got a carry and the Horned Frogs had their Mojo back.

TCU started their last home game of the season strong, forcing Kansas to punt after a 3-and-out on their first possession. Then Darius Davis went to work on TCU's first possession with a 43 yard touchdown run on the end around.

Kansas would respond with Jalon Daniels the very next possession, signaling that this game was going to be a dogfight until the end.

After forcing a TCU punt, KU would go on an 8 play 82 yard 4:13 touchdown drive highlighted by a 44 yard Jalon Daniels pass to Trevor Kardell to set KU up at the TCU 20 yard line. The true freshman KU running back Devin Neal would punch it into he end zone a few plays later, and after a spectacular interception by JaCobee Bryant the Jayhawks would go into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Kendre Miller, Max Duggan and Darius Davis would lead the second half charge for TCU, with each busting a 40+ yard play to either score or set up a touchdown.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels would finish the game 22/30 for 255 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through the air. He added 6 carries for37 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

In the end it was the rushing game that was the difference for TCU.

Kendre Miller would rack up a 9.3 yard per carry average in a triumphant return after missing the Oklahoma State game, ending the day with 112 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. TCU as a team would rush for 326 yards compared to KU's 124 team rushing yards, eventually giving TCU the edge and setting Griffin Kell up for this game winning field goal.

