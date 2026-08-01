Since head coach Sonny Dykes has taken over TCU Football, the offense has been the team’s calling card. While the defense went through several turnovers, the offense has been relatively steady. However, this narrative will be put to the test this season as the offense now has a new coordinator, quarterback, lead wide receiver, and more. Most of the expectations this season hinge on the offense picking up right where it left off.

But what if it doesn't?

Can TCU's New Offense Identity Work Immediately?

New offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis and Dykes have preached about focusing on growing the Frogs’ run game, which in turn will lead to drastic changes in team performance. The shift to a more ground-and-pound offense is a change of pace for Dykes, formerly infamous for running Air Raid offensive schemes. This could be the change that TCU was looking for, but it could also be a situation of “if it ain't broke, don’t fix it.”

With the change in personnel, a scheme fit could be the correct move: control the clock, limit turnovers, and help out the defense, which seems like a home run if it works out.

Can Jaden Craig Replace Josh Hoover's Production?

Jaden Craig is the newest TCU quarterback and, through the first couple of days of fall ball, has impressed many fans, but what will his 2026 season look like? Considering the new offensive scheme, Craig’s preseason expectations will be lower than previous TCU quarterback seasons; however, that doesn’t change his previous numbers.

Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 3,472 yards in 2025 and 3,949 yards in 2024. Craig has thrown for 2,869 yards in 2025 and 2,430 yards in 2024. While Craig will have different skill players around him, his production would have to be a career-best plus some to come close to Hoover’s previous seasons. A change in scheme could be due to who's taking the snaps, but it also could be due to who else is on the offense.

Will 2026 be the season of Jeremy Payne?

Running back Jeremy Payne reminded fans of his talent in the Valero Alamo Bowl, but will it translate in 2026? Payne is the only remaining relevant running back, as Trent Battle and Kevorian Barnes have graduated. Payne will draw the majority of the attention whether running or catching, but can he carry the load of this new offense scheme?

Jeremy Payne scores the game-winning touchdown against USC in the 2025 Alamo Bowl | Toby Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Payne rushed for 623 yards on 110 carries in 2025 after lofting preseason expectations. While he underperformed, the carries weren’t available, and TCU focused on attacking in the air. If TCU expects any success this season, Payne will be at the center of it.

Will TCU's Wide Receivers Ease Craig's Transition?

Returning to TCU are wide receivers Jordan Dwyer, Ed Small, and Terry Shelton. These projected starters will provide a steady hand for Jaden Craig as he gets more comfortable in this new offense, and Sammis has proven players ready to make plays when he calls their numbers.

This unit may regress in statistics, but it could be the most well-rounded unit TCU has seen in years. Dwyer had 730 yards on 54 catches, while Small and Shelton didn’t have a major impact in 2025; they might be the most underrated pair on this offense come mid-October.

Everything Comes Down to Sonny Dykes

At the end of the day, whether the new-look TCU offense succeeds or not, it will be because of Sonny Dykes. He has proven to be a reliable offense since he took over, and while there may be steps back this season, fans should expect a productive offense unless proven otherwise.

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The talent is there.

The coaching staff beleives the scheme is better.

Four Saturdays from now, TCU fans will begin finding out whether those two things are enough.

The players are back in pads, and practice is a go. Follow TCU On SI.com for all the updates, stories, and more as kickoff is just a month away!