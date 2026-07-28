2026 will be a critical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who are looking to break through the barrier and find themselves back in Arlington competing for a conference championship.

With a new quarterback, new offensive coordinator, and new leaders on the defensive side of the ball, the fall camp will be a significant few weeks for the team to learn.

Fall camp is around the corner, and the Frogs will be one of the first teams hitting the field as they travel to Ireland for a week 0 matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, so here are three things I will be watching when camp begins.

Position Battles

The TCU Horned Frogs offensive line stands on the field between plays against the Baylor Bears during the first half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't many positions up for grabs this fall, as the Frogs have a clear idea of who will be running in each role when the season begins, though the few battles left will be massive differences for what the position groups look like.

The first one worth monitoring is the left tackle position, which, to me, seems like a battle between Ryan Hughes, who was the starter last season before going down with a lower-body injury, and Witten Van Hoy, who had a really solid spring camp in his stead. From the outside looking in, both players are comparable, and there doesn't seem to be a wrong option between the two.

The other main one will be who mans the center position next season on the offensive line, with new transfer Jaheim Buchanon battling returning lineman Cooper Powers. Both were strong this spring, and both, once again, seem like solid options, and with the Frogs, who regularly rotate their offensive line to keep legs fresh, both will see the field through the season.

A few other positions worth monitoring include the linebacker role to see who plays alongside Max Carroll; it could be any of Michael Short, Michael Teason, or Hudson Hooper. Jacob Fields could be another name that fights for playing time in the safety room, as he had a solid spring as well.

One thing is abundantly clear this fall: the Frogs have names they like, resulting in position battles, but this season, it's because there is depth, not because they are looking for the best 11 on one side of the ball.

What Does the New Offense Look Like?

UConn Huskies interim head coach Gordon Sammis speaks with ESPN during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the spring, there was an early peek into what the offense would look like, though it wasn't exactly a full preview; Jeremy Payne was slightly limited, Jon Denman wasn't participating, and quarterback Jaden Craig was still growing his connection with the roster and getting accustomed to the playing speed at the Power Four level.

Now that everyone seems healthy, there should be more wrinkles thrown in. We already know there will be a few double-tight end sets, more pulling guards, more physicality, and a desire to run the ball. With a talented tight end room, a two-headed monster backfield, and talented, but unproven receivers, what new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis cooks up will be worth monitoring.

Included in this is Craig's development, who began to really have a strong camp as the spring continued. Now, with the summer under his belt and more time throwing to his receivers, and his willingness to use his legs as compared to his last stop, unlocking his potential will be the key here, and if that can happen, this offense can be what people are hoping for.

I expect more runs this season, based on what the coaching staff and the players say, and if that happens, allowing Craig, who is one of the least turnover-prone quarterbacks in the country, to play loose, defenses will have to fight a battle on two fronts.

Who Steps Up on the Defense?

TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Zachary Chapman (0) and safety Jamel Johnson (2) celebrates a defensive stop against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been talked about during spring camp and, frankly, all season, that replacing the leaders of last year's defense, Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Bud Clark, would be a tall task to ask for anyone on the roster. In the spring, however, Jamel Johnson and Max Carroll both seemed to slide into that role.

The responsibility won't fall squarely on them, though, as the defensive line returned everyone from last year, including two leaders in the locker room in Ansel Din-Mbuh and Markis Deal. Both of those players, along with Johnson and Carroll, should make up the majority of the voices on that side of the ball, but this is a veteran group, so who else is going to step up alongside them?

A few names worth monitoring include Vernon Glover, who has already shown his ability to lead in the cornerback room, and Michael Short, an experienced linebacker from Virginia Tech who had a solid spring and has been more than willing to be heard while on the field as well. The age is there on this side of the ball, and there should be no shortage of voices, but who will be the ones that step up and take ownership of it?

By the time TCU boards the plane for Ireland, many of these questions should have answers. The Horned Frogs won't become a finished product during fall camp, but they'll establish the foundation for what they hope is a return trip to Arlington in December.