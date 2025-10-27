Frogs Emerge From the Shadows After Coal Rush Victory
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are now bowl eligible after picking up their sixth win of the season in what was a gritty performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Following the game, Dykes spoke to the media and discussed his thoughts and takeaways from the win in Morgantown.
Not a Pretty Win, But a Win Nonetheless
It seems to be a common sentiment around TCU Football as of late that the Frogs don’t play their best game but still persevere and find a way to win. Following TCU’s win over Baylor last weekend, Dykes opened his press conference saying, “We are the winningest team in the Big 12 over the last three years. Just so everybody knows that. Our players know how to win. They’ve done this before. It wasn’t pretty, I don’t really care. We won the football game.”
Against West Virginia, in a hostile environment in Morgantown, TCU found a way to win the football game. It was not the prettiest offensive performance, though, as the Frogs were held to just 343 total yards. Despite leading 20-7 at halftime, the Frogs only managed to score a field goal in the second half, which came with 4:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
TCU dealt with several injuries entering the game, including a banged-up Kevorian Barnes and being down multiple starting offensive linemen. After the game, Dykes said, “We gutted it out, and we found a way. We did what we had to do to win the game."
Trent Battle Shows Up Once Again
An unlikely hero showed up once again for the Frogs, and that was none other than Trent Battle. Battle saw the bulk of the workload, tallying 19 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Late in the second quarter, Battle exploded for a 46-yard rush that set TCU up for a field goal. Not to mention, he made the crucial play to grab possession of the football on an onside kick attempt by the Mountaineers.
“Trent Battle is just one of those guys who does everything. You look up and he’s on the punt team, he was our starting tailback tonight, he made the big play on the onside kick," said Dykes.
He continued, "There’s nobody I trust more when the game is on the line than Trent Battle. You trust him so much because he’s just a good person, and he does things right a hundred percent of the time. You just know exactly what you’re going to get from him.”
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will now take time to rest and get healthy during their bye week. The team and coaching staff will need to turn their focus to the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3 Big 12), who will roll into Fort Worth for a matchup on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Amon G. Carter Stadium.