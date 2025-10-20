Presser Points from Week 8: TCU Overcomes Baylor, And the Weather
The Horned Frogs weathered the storm, literally, on their way to a win over the Baylor Bears. Through three lightning delays, the Frogs overcame a talented Bears team 42-36, improving to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 conference play.
Josh Hoover was sharp on Saturday. The TCU quarterback had a bounce-back performance, completing 22 of 31 for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Not to mention, the Frogs had an electric day on the ground with Kevorian Barnes and Trent Battle leading the way.
Sonny Dykes discussed his thoughts and takeaways following his team’s victory over the Bears.
Offensive Line Setting the Tone
One of the largest looming frustrations from last year’s loss in Waco was the lack of physicality. But it is safe to say the Frogs out-played the Bears on Saturday, and it all started in the trenches with the offensive line.
The Frogs came into the weekend banged up. Despite Cade Bennett and Colton Deery both being listed as questionable, both linemen came through for their team. Sonny Dykes was further pleased with Carson Bruno and Quinton Harris’ performances.
“I thought we did a really good job up front,” Dykes said. “We’ve been hard on our offensive line because we haven’t performed to our capabilities, but I thought those guys played outstanding today.”
Despite a few “silly mistakes” and penalties, the offensive line played a fundamentally sound 60 minutes of football and provided a foundation for the Frogs to be efficient. TCU ran the ball 38 times for 196 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Kevorian Barnes had another breakout performance, with 25 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. It is the second time this season Barnes has eclipsed 100 yards and the first time since the season-opener against UNC.
Trent Battle turned in an electric performance as well. Despite having just four carries, he racked up 75 yards with a 65-yard house call.
The Frogs couldn’t have run the ball as effectively and efficiently without their offensive line playing as physically as it did. If the Frogs can replicate this performance for the weeks to come, the TCU offense could become even more potent.
Frogs Found A Way to Win
While the Frogs were ahead for much of the game, Dykes was not pleased with how his team closed out the win. Baylor scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, the most TCU has allowed in any quarter this season.
Baylor's first drive of the quarter resulted in a field goal. With just over three minutes remaining, Josh Hoover fumbled, resulting in a scoop and score by Keaton Thomas to cut TCU’s lead to 42-29. After a three-and-out, the Frogs punted the football, and the Bears scored on the ensuing drive to make it 42-36. TCU, though, sealed the ballgame with an interception courtesy of Namdi Obiazor.
Following the game, Dykes said, “I’ve seen enough football games in my life to know when the avalanche starts that sometimes you can’t stop it, and they got it stopped. We got it stopped on defense, and I was really proud of those guys.”
He continued, “We should gain a lot of confidence from this, but we also got to learn how to finish a football game.”
What’s Next?
After improving to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in the Big 12, the TCU will turn its focus to next week’s matchup at West Virginia (2-5, 0-4 Big 12). The Frogs will hit the road for Morgantown for a night game at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. CT and is available for streaming on ESPN+.