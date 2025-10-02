Frogs Have the Answer to Bounce Back Against the Buffaloes
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) are looking to get back on track against the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) Saturday night. The TCU defense is coming off a tough battle against the Arizona State Sun Devils, who totaled 498 yards of offense.
While the Sun Devils tagged the Frogs for nearly 500 yards, the defense didn’t perform as the box score may suggest. Between the turnovers offensively and field positioning, Andy Avalos and the TCU defense held their own.
Now with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes rolling into town, the Frogs are optimistic for a turnaround.
Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr reflected on the loss to ASU and said, “ It’s one game. We got to make the corrections and move on to the next. We got a lot of big games coming up, and if we overcome this loss and learn from our mistakes, we’re going to be a very dangerous team going forward.”
With lots of football still to be played, the Frogs are still in the running for a Big 12 title. But that doesn’t take away from how crucial this weekend’s matchup with Colorado will be. When asked about the expectations for the Buffaloes, defensive end Paul Oyewale said, “At the end of the day, whatever team we face, if we do our alignment assignment technique and focus on what we have to get done, and we do that well, it doesn’t really matter who we play. We’re always focused on us.”
One thing the TCU defense does not lack is trust and effort. Elarms-Orr has quickly become one of the leading voices among the Frogs’ defense. The senior linebacker who spent three seasons at Cal before transferring to TCU in 2024 has taken on a tremendous leadership role.
Oyewale said, “He’s a real leader. How he’s performing is just a product of the work he’s put in.”
Elarms-Orr expects the Frogs to clean up penalties, especially in crucial third-and-long and fourth-down situations. For TCU, “It starts the way we practice… we really get after it. We fight. We strain. The standard is very high throughout the defense,” said Elarms-Orr.
What’s Next?
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs will host Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in a primetime matchup on Saturday night. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.