Frogs Headed to the Emerald Isle to Start 2026 season
Sláinte! The TCU Horned Frogs will open the 2026 football season in a Week Zero matchup against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in Dublin, Ireland. The two teams will meet in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on August 29, 2026 at Aviva Stadium.
The announcement was made on Tuesday morning, though rumors of the news leaked out the day prior. The two teams will meet on September 1, 2025 in Chapel Hill in Week One. The home-and-home series was to be completed in 2026 with the Tar Heels coming to Fort Worth. Instead, though, the game was moved Dublin.
This will mark TCU's first time playing a football game internationally. The Aer Lingus College Classic marks the beginning of the college football season, held during Week Zero, when not many other games are played. The 2026 game will be the fifth-straight year in which the Aer Lingus College Classic launches the college football season.
The 2024 game between No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech, with Georgia Tech kicking the walk-off field goal, giving them the 24-21 win. The 2025 game will feature two Big 12 teams, as Kansas State and Iowa State play the Irish version of their Farmaggedon Game on August 23, 2025.
“We are extremely honored that TCU has been invited to participate in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie said. “This is more than just a football game. It’s an opportunity to advance TCU’s brand globally while having our student-athletes experience a unique educational opportunity and memory of a lifetime. We thank Aer Lingus and Irish American Events for our selection and know our fans will travel very well, turning Dublin into a sea of purple.”
"This game is a huge opportunity for the Big 12, TCU Football, and our entire university to showcase our elite student-athletes and spirited fans on the global stage,” TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. said. “We are honored to be selected for the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic and look forward to seeing our Horned Frog fans in Dublin."
"We are excited to welcome TCU and North Carolina to Dublin for the 2026 Aer Lingus Classic and offer one-of-a-kind experiences to local and traveling fans," John Anthony, Co-Founder of the Aer Lingus Classic and Executive VP of On Location, said. "This compelling matchup promises to deliver another unforgettable start to the college football season in front of a passionate crowd at Aviva Stadium. We are honored that elite universities like TCU and UNC will continue our tradition to deliver ‘Much More Than a Game’ to their programs and supporters."
When asked about how moving the UNC game away from Amon G. Carter Stadium would impact season ticket holders, Buddie responded, "They were one of the major factors to go into the decision. It’s highly unusual to have eight home games. Most years have seven in a good year or six. We had eight home games, so that gave us some flexibility."
"The advantages far outweigh the disadvantages," Buddie continued. "We are certainly sensitive to the fact that we are moving a high-profile game overseas. But high-profile is what TCU needs. This puts us in the best possible light on a global scale. I’d much rather be one of 3-4 games in Week Zero than one of a hundred games in Week One. It’s a lot more eyeballs for people to learn more about TCU."
It's time to start travel planning for a once-in-a-lifetime experience for TCU fans. Break out the Celtic music and practice your Riverdance moves! TCU fans can visit Frogs2Ireland.com to learn more about the game and sign up for ticket updates, including official TCU travel and hospitality packages, which become available on May 8.