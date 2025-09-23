Frogs’ Safety Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Jamel Johnson had a game to remember on Saturday. The junior safety came up with a pair of interceptions en route to TCU’s 35-24 win over SMU and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. He and Eric McAlister took home conference honors as the Frogs' wide receiver won Offensive Player of the Week.
Both of Johnson’s picks came in the final five minutes of the game. Jennings attempted to find tight end Matthew Hibner, but, falling off his back foot, Jennings' pass was met by the Frogs’ safety. On the next drive, Johnson undercut a pass intended for wide receiver Yamir Knight and sealed the win for the Frogs.
Johnson discussed the performance following the game and talked about how the offense and defense fuel each other. He said, “[The offense scoring] sparks a fire. Them doing that makes us want to go harder so we can get a stop and keep the momentum going.”
He added, “It brings the team together. It rallies us, and we know we have to go out there and do our job, execute, and get back off the field.”
The Arlington native has been a nightmare against opponents this season. He leads TCU with 20 tackles on the season, 14 of which have been solo, which also leads the team. Johnson was a crucial part of the Horned Frog defense that was able to shut down the Mustangs in Fort Worth. Andy Avalos’ defense was disciplined in the secondary, making SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings struggle to find outlets downfield.
A four-star recruit out of Seguin High School, Johnson came to TCU as a Freshman in 2023, where he played in 10 games and posted 19 tackles. He improved tremendously heading into 2024, starting the first 12 games and featuring in all 13.
He finished last season third on the team with 73 tackles, including a career-high 11 tackles against Stanford and UCF while forcing a fumble against the Cardinal.
Johnson has very quickly blossomed into a staple in the TCU secondary. With his performance through the first three games, he has the opportunity to be one of the Big 12’s top safeties as well.
Johnson and the Horned Frogs will now turn their attention to a tough battle when they open up conference play this Friday, Sept. 26, against Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). The Frogs will hit the road on Thursday for a matchup at Mountain American Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX.