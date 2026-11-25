At halftime Saturday, TCU was down 17–0 to No. 2 Utah. With 9:26 left in the fourth quarter, it was 17–17. If you only saw the 38–17 final, you missed the part where we all started doing the math on how the Frogs might actually win this thing. By Sunday morning, the board was still going over the drive that could’ve put TCU ahead. Read the TCU–Utah game thread

Welcome to From the Forum. Yes, we’re starting a new column with one game left in the football regular season. If you’ve spent any time at KillerFrogs, that probably sounds about right. We’ll pull some of our favorite conversations from the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum, whether it’s football, hoops or baseball. If you usually close the game thread when the clock hits zero, stick around next time. That’s when somebody brings receipts from two Saturdays ago and somebody else starts talking about Greg Maddux. First, though, we’ve got a fourth down to argue about. Again.

What did y’all think of Adam Schobel?

KillerFrog InD KitchenSink thought Schobel threw a better ball than expected and looked composed in his first career start. NORMLFROG saw some promise, too, but wanted to pump the brakes after a 15-for-31 night with 106 yards and two interceptions. booger wondered how different the game might have looked if TCU had caught even half the passes it dropped. Read posts #887 and #892–893

The throw we keep coming back to is the 28-yarder to Jordan Dwyer on third-and-13. First start, down three to the No. 2 team in the country, and Schobel made the throw that helped set up the tying field goal. That’s one play we’d pull up again if somebody asked what he showed against Utah. Read Nate Cross’s TCU report card

By Sunday morning, NORMLFROG had brought Greg Maddux into the conversation. His point was that a quarterback can take a little off a short throw. Leave it to this board to get some baseball into a football thread before Thanksgiving. Read post #896

TCU running back Jeremy Payne cradles the football near the goal line during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

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Somebody give Jeremy Payne the ball

TopFrog thought the offensive line gave Schobel a better pocket and liked what happened when TCU turned to the run. TooColdU went straight to the numbers. Payne averaged nine yards a carry, so why did he only get 12? He had two carries before halftime and finished with 108 yards and both of TCU’s third-quarter touchdowns. We’d have liked to see what a few more early carries could’ve done for an offense breaking in a quarterback. Read post #890 · Read post #838

The official play -by-play tells you how that drive got away from the Frogs. TCU got to the Utah 4, and for a second we thought Schobel had found Ed Small for the go-ahead touchdown. A flag wiped it out. By the time Kyle Lemmermann came on for the 32-yard field goal, it was fourth-and-14. We’d take the points there, too. The part we’re still chewing on is how TCU got from four yards out to kicking for the tie. swcfrog saw that drive as the spot where things started slipping away again. Utah scored the last 21 points, so we never got to see how the Utes would handle playing from behind in the fourth.

Somebody get TxFrog1999 a drink

bmoney214 couldn’t remember the last time he’d been this disappointed after a game. campdavid23 helpfully reminded him it was Arizona, two weeks earlier. Fair enough. Some seasons make you reach back a little farther. Read posts #861 and #870

Back in the press box, TxFrog1999 called Utah’s last kneel-down and reminded us that the Frogs still needed a win to go bowling. Then came the most relatable line of the night. “That will do it for us tonight, I need a drink.”

BrewingFrog replied, “All of us owe you one.” Put us down for a round. Read posts #830 and #833

Utah game thread regulars, y’all get the last word. What would you have called when the Frogs got to the 4? And if you’re still scheming up a play for fourth-and-14, we’d like to hear that one, too. Come back Thursday when our TCU–Texas Tech game thread goes live in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum.

Andy Avalos will lead TCU on Thanksgiving night in Lubbock. The Saddle is on the line, and the Frogs need a win to go bowling. If your family asks why you’re checking your phone at dinner, tell them you’re keeping an eye on a very important family matter. We’ll back you up.

We’re KillerFrogs.com, an alumni-owned home for TCU fans since 1997 and the team behind TCU On SI. Around here, we cover the Frogs, talk it over in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum and lower office productivity whenever the schedule allows. Come pull up a chair.