The final home game of the season was already chaotic before kickoff even began, as the TCU Horned Frogs would be without starting quarterback Jaden Craig due to an injury, leaving backup quarterback Adam Schobel to make his debut as a starter.

However, he would be thrown to the wolves immediately, as the Frogs were hosting the No. 2-ranked Utah Utes, who entered the contest as the last undefeated team in college football at the time of kickoff.

It didn't go as well as many hoped, though, as the Frogs would drop the game 38-17. Here are my thoughts and takeaways from the final game in Amon G. Carter this season for TCU.

An Impossible Situation

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes during a timeout against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Sonny Dykes and the TCU offense, the outside noise about wanting to see Adam Schobel was deafening at times. And Credit to Sonny for sticking with his guy and, multiple times through the year, stating that he believed in Craig and that he was the best quarterback option to win games for the team.

However, with the injury, his hand was forced. With Craig out, it was Schobel's chance to make a big impact and take over the starting role, and it didn't matter whether he was truly ready or not.

That left plenty of opportunities for the Frogs. If the offense played well and hummed with Schobel at the helm, it would be another season when the best quarterback on the roster wasn't the one starting.

If he struggled, questions would be asked as to why the Frogs didn't have a top-caliber quarterback, or more questions as to how the offense could find a way to change things for next season.

Schobel looked good, and the offense found a rhythm, but not as much through the air. He did love a good deep pass to Jordan Dwyer, even if they didn't always work. He was extremely successful with his legs, once they were used.

His running ability opened things up for Jeremy Payne, which, in turn, opened up the whole offense. It wasn't a stellar debut, but it was solid considering the level of competition.

A Defense That Doesn't Fit

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll (3) tackles Utah Utes wide receiver Larry Simmons (12) during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game was once again led by the defense, a consistent theme this season, regardless of what the final score of the game was.

It becomes frustrating due to understanding just how great this year could have gone if the offense had even 20 percent more production. They fly around; they set the tone; they control the pacing of the game and do everything they can to put the Frogs in a position to win games.

They aren't perfect; they do have mental lapses, but there's no one side of the ball on any team in the country that is perfect. If there were anyone close to it, though, it would be the TCU defense. Andy Avalos has done a masterful job, and depending on how many return next year, could make this group even scarier.

On the Precipice of Success

Utah Utes linebacker Elijah Elliss (83) and defensive tackle Jireh Moe (90) pressure TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Adam Schobel (11) during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Have you ever tried to use a word in a sentence while speaking and couldn't remember what it was, but you could feel you knew it? You can even recall times you've said it, and you know exactly how the word should be used and why it fits the situation.

That's a lot like how this season has gone for TCU. You can see the making of a successful team. There is clearly a winning, very well-developed team in the making, but it just doesn't always show. You see flashes, and you try to tell people, but no one believes you.

You saw flashes against BYU earlier in the year when the Frogs nearly upset them late at night. The Frogs have gone on the road and beaten a Baylor team that was rolling at the time, and just two weeks ago, were a minute away from upsetting Arizona on the road.

The same thing happened tonight against the Utes, where the Frogs climbed back down 17-0 to tie the game, but came up short in the contest. After mistakes and errors, it's another brutal ending for a season that most fans would like to forget, and it leaves more wondering, "what if?"

My Thoughts On the Game

John Hoyet Chance is the best punter in college football.

The first-half play calling was very conservative. It didn't let Schobel be Schobel, which he needed to get some confidence.

They corrected that in the second half and started finding success running the ball.

The offensive line wasn't great, but they had perhaps their best game of the season. They were moving the line of scrimmage and handling blitzes better.

Jordan Dwyer is an unreal talent. Just knows how to win his routes.

Would have liked to see more Kari Ashley usage, but Utah did a good job identifying him at all times on the field.

Mental lapses still strike this team at the worst time, including the two unnecessary roughness penalties in the fourth quarter.